Stocks jump after surprise rise in US unemployment: Stock market news today
Stock opened higher on Wall Street after the August payrolls report showed a surprise jump in US unemployment as the economy added more jobs than expected.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose roughly 0.8% while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each climbed about 0.7%. The postive moves come after all three gauges closed out August with monthly losses.
The US created 187,000 jobs in August, compared with the 170,000 forecast by economists, while the unemployment rate rose 3.8% versus the 3.5% expected.
Investors will now scrutinize the data for what it shows about the health of the labor market, which will add more fuel to the debate about the Federal Reserve's future path of interest rates.
"We expect this labor market rebalancing to continue," Powell said in a speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last week. "Evidence that the tightness in the labor market is no longer easing could also call for a monetary policy response."
Elsewhere, manufacturing data out of China fanned hopes the world's second-biggest economy, which has been struggling to recover from COVID-19, could be on the upturn. A private-sector survey showed factory activity rose unexpectedly in August.
US economy adds 187,000 jobs in August, unemployment hits highest level since February 2022
The US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment unexpectedly increased as the labor market continued to show signs of cooling.
In August, the unemployment rate stood at 3.8%, up from 3.5% and the highest since February 2022. Economists had expected unemployment to remain unchanged at 3.5%.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected that 170,000 nonfarm payroll jobs were added in August. Revisions to July's report showed there were 157,000 jobs were created last month, about 30,000 fewer than previously reported.
Wages, a closely watched indicator of how much leverage workers are exerting in the labor market, rose less than expected last month, rising 0.2% on a monthly basis and 4.3% over last year. Economists expected wages to rise 0.3% over last month and 4.3% over last year. Wages had risen 4.4% over the last year in July.
Average weekly hours worked ticked up in August to 34.4, up from 34.3 in July. Despite the increase from July, August's 187,000 payroll additions came in lower than the 12-month average of 271,000.
Dell, 23andME, Nutanix: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday
Dell Technologies (DELL): Shares in the tech group were up 9% premarket after reporting better-than-expected sales of personal computers.
23andMe (ME): Human genetics company 23andME saw its stock surge 13% after the company announced it was granted new FDA clearance to report additional BRCA variants.
Nutanix (NTNX): Tech company Nutanix’s share price rose by 17% after its earnings surpassed estimates.
XPeng (XPEV): Shares were up 3% for the Chinese electric car group after it reported an increase in deliveries for August.
Stock futures rise with key jobs report ahead
Wall Street stocks moved higher before the bell on Friday, as investors waited for August labor data that could offer a steer on the path of US interest rates.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.39%, or 137 points, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were 0.35% higher. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.16%.
On Thursday, Wall Street wrapped the final trading day of the month on a mixed note, closing out a rough August with all three major averages in the red.
