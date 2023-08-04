Stocks look for rebound as Amazon surges, jobs report looms: Stock market news today

Stocks looked to rebound Friday to close out a rough first few days in August, as the jobs report's release takes center stage and an earnings-heavy calendar continues.

Before the bell, futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were up 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was roughly flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was also up 0.2%.

The July jobs report, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 200,000 last month, with the unemployment rate expected to hold at 3.6%, according to estimates from Bloomberg. The numbers will serve as a key indicator for the Fed as it determines whether to halt its interest-rate hiking campaign next month.

Elsewhere, Amazon (AMZN) stock was buzzing Friday morning, up 9% after an earnings beat all around, combined with rosy guidance for the near-term. Apple (AAPL), by contrast, was down more than 2% after the iPhone maker reported sluggish sales of that flagship product and a third-straight quarter of declining revenue overall.