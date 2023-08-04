Stocks look for rebound as Amazon surges, labor market cools: Stock market news today
Stocks looked to rebound Friday to close out a rough first few days in August, as the jobs report's release takes center stage and an earnings-heavy calendar continues.
Before the bell, futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were up 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was also up about 0.2%.
The July jobs report showed continued cooling in the labor market, as nonfarm payrolls rose by 187,000 last month while the unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3.5%. The numbers will serve as a key indicator for the Fed as it determines whether to halt its interest-rate hiking campaign next month.
Elsewhere, Amazon (AMZN) stock was buzzing Friday morning, up 9% after an earnings beat all around, combined with rosy guidance for the near-term. Apple (AAPL), by contrast, was down more than 2% after the iPhone maker reported sluggish sales of that flagship product and a third-straight quarter of declining revenue overall.
Hiring slowdown continues in July
The US economy added 187,000 jobs last month, the fewest since a surprise decline was reported in December 2020 and another sign the labor market cooldown Fed officials have been looking for continues.
The unemployment rate did drop by 0.1%, to 3.5% from 3.6% in July, while the labor force participation rate was unchanged at 62.6%.
For Fed watchers, July's wage growth is likely to be a sticking point on the question of whether additional rate hikes are needed, with wages rising 0.4% over last month and 4.4% over the prior year, more than had been expected by economists and an acceleration from wage gains seen last month.
Futures flat ahead of July jobs data
The July jobs report is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists expecting the US economy added 200,000 jobs last month.
Ahead of this data, stock futures were doing nothing with Dow futures off about 0.1% while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were not more than 2 basis points away from the flatline.
Outside of the jobs data investors will be keeping an eye on the reaction to earnings reports from Amazon and Apple last night after the closing bell.