Stocks look set to end brutal week with more steep losses: Stock market news today
US stocks sunk at the open Friday in what is shaping up to be the worst week of an August swoon for the major indexes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell around 0.4%, while those tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) plopped around 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was 0.9% lower after three consecutive days of sharp losses.
Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) fell slightly Friday morning but remained near recent highs.
The moves come as investors consider the prospect that interest rates could remain higher for longer after Federal Reserve minutes this week showed the central bank wouldn't rule out further hikes. The next clue on the Fed's next move will come from Chair Jay Powell, who is set to give a speech next Friday at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.
Also, investors considered continued economic woes in China, as embattled property developer Evergrande filed for bankruptcy in US court.
- J
Farfetch, Keysight and Palantir: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday
Farfetch (FTCH): shares in Farfetch plummeted 41% premarket on Friday after it reported a quarterly loss on Thursday.
Keysight (KEYS): shares fell 12% in Keysight after a weaker-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter outlook.
Palantir (PLTR): shares fell 3% premarket for the software company.
Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD): the price of the cryptocurrency fell 7% as a wave of risk averse sentiment swept through world markets prompting a market sell-off.
- H
Stocks sink as Fed policy uncertainty wobbles confidence
The mood on Wall Street has turned sour as investors contemplate a future where higher interest rates remain in place longer than many had hoped.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged lower by 0.69%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded down 0.59%, or 203 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined 1% setting the major indexes up for a painful week of losses in an already uncomfortable August.
Farfetch, Keysight, Palantir: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday
Farfetch (FTCH): Farfetch stock plummeted 41% earl Friday after the company reported a revenue decline, an adjusted quarterly loss of $30.6 million, and margins that narrowed in the second quarter.
Keysight (KEYS): Shares fell 12% after the company reported a weaker-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter outlook.
Palantir (PLTR): Palantir stock was down 3% early Friday after an 8% drop on Thursday.
Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD): The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency was down more than 7% early Friday to trade near $26,300, its lowest level since mid-June.