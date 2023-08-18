Stocks look set to end brutal week with more steep losses: Stock market news today

Stock futures pointed to more losses for Wall Street on Friday in what is shaping up to be the worst week of an August swoon for the major indexes.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell around 0.4%, while those tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell around the same amount. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was poised to open around 0.8% lower after three consecutive days of sharp losses.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) fell slightly Friday morning but remained near recent highs.

The moves come as investors consider the prospect that interest rates could remain higher for longer after Federal Reserve minutes this week showed the central bank wouldn't rule out further hikes. The next clue on the Fed's next move will come from Chair Jay Powell, who is set to give a speech next Friday at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

Also, investors considered continued economic woes in China, as embattled property developer Evergrande filed for bankruptcy in US court.