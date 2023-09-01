Stocks mixed after surprise rise in US unemployment: Stock market news today
Stocks were mixed Friday afternoon after the August payrolls report showed a surprise jump in US unemployment as the economy added more jobs than expected.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), which initially rose at the open, waded into negative territory, down about 0.1% in midday trading. Both the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded flat after all three gauges closed out August with monthly losses.
The US created 187,000 jobs in August, compared with the 170,000 forecast by economists, while the unemployment rate rose 3.8% versus the 3.5% expected.
Investors will now scrutinize the data for what it shows about the health of the labor market, which will add more fuel to the debate about the Federal Reserve's future path of interest rates.
"We expect this labor market rebalancing to continue," Powell said in a speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last week. "Evidence that the tightness in the labor market is no longer easing could also call for a monetary policy response."
Elsewhere, manufacturing data out of China fanned hopes the world's second-biggest economy, which has been struggling to recover from COVID-19, could be on the upturn. A private-sector survey showed factory activity rose unexpectedly in August.
Disney removes channels from Charter Spectrum in major carriage fee dispute
Disney (DIS) stock fell as much as 2.6% on Friday after the company pulled its owned and operated channels, including sports network ESPN and ABC, off Charter Spectrum (CHTR) cable systems late Thursday as the pair's contract dispute reached a stalemate.
Charter stock fell as much as 3.4% on the news.
Charter, which boasts 14.7 million subscribers and is the second-largest cable provider in the US, was airing both the US Open and the first big college football game of the season through ESPN when the programs went dark.
The conflict stems from Charter alleging Disney has insisted on higher rates and limited flexibility, arguing the media giant's proposal would lead to "unsustainable price hikes" for consumers and would force users to pay for channels they might not want or can't afford.
"[Disney] wants to require customers to pay twice to get content apps with the linear video they have already paid for," the telecommunications giant said. "This is not a typical carriage dispute. It is significant for Charter, and we think it is even more significant for programmers and the broader video ecosystem."
In a separate presentation on Friday, Charter said it proposed a model "that creates a better value for consumers and the industry" but that Disney declined the proposal, which led to the media giant pulling its video channels from Charter on Thursday.
The unemployment rate's 18-month high comes with 'good reasons'
The unemployment rate hit its highest level since February 2022, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Friday.
But the unemployment rate's move higher to 3.8% from 3.5% might not be a bad sign.
"This was one of those "good reasons" increases," Jefferies US economist Thomas Simons wrote in a note on Friday. "Given the tightness in the labor market, more supply is welcome, and sometimes it takes a little while for new entrants to find a fit.
Unemployment is rising because more Americans are returning are coming back to work. The Labor force participation rose to 62.8% in August, the highest level since February 2020, Economists believe the latest labor report shows supply and demand for workers is coming into a "better balance" as the post-pandemic labor market marked by the "Great Resignation" recedes.
In August, the civilian labor force added 736,000 participants from the month prior. At 167.84 million workers, the labor force has added 3.1 million civilians back into the workforce over the last year. Meanwhile job openings as tracked by the Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, have decreased by about 2.5 million in that time period.
Nasdaq turns negative
Stocks were mixed in mid-morning trading after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), which initially rose at the open, entered negative territory, down about 0.1%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) remained in the green, up about 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.
Hollywood strikes cost economy 17k jobs in August
The US labor market continued to cool in August as the ongoing double strike in Hollywood registered a hit to the jobs report for the first time last month.
According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday morning, employment in motion picture and sound recording industries decreased by 17,000, "reflecting strike activity."
The writers' strike is about to enter its fifth month while the actors strike heads for month two on the picket lines.
There's currently no end in sight for the dual work stoppage after studio negotiations hit a stalemate last week. At that time, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) slammed the studios' counterproposal, lamenting it didn't come close to satisfying writers' demands. Talks have not resumed since.
Industry watchers say that the "double whammy" work stoppage has already had serious economic implications. According to estimates from the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp., the 2007-2008 strike cost the Los Angeles County economy a whopping $2.5 billion. That likely will double this time around.
Kevin Klowden, chief global strategist at the Milken Institute, estimated the current strikes will soon cost the national economy $5 billion-plus, upwardly revising his previous estimate of $4 billion.
"The main thing we're really factoring into it is the lost wages," Klowden told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview this week. Klowden noted California will be impacted, but also other popular filming locations like New York, Atlanta, Albuquerque, and Pittsburgh.
Broadcom, Lululemon, Walgreens: Stocks trending in early trading
Broadcom (AVGO): Shares slumped more than 4% on Friday after the the company reported disappointing guidance despite Q3 results beating Wall Street expectations.
Lululemon (LULU): Lululemon rose 4% in early trading on Friday after the retail giant beat on both the top and bottom lines, in addition to reporting stronger-than-expected full-year revenue guidance. The company said "strong" growth in China helped boost sales.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA): Walgreens stock fell roughly 3% early Friday after the pharmacy giant announced CEO Rosalind Brewer will exit the company after less than three years on the job. Ginger Graham, Walgreens' lead independent director, was named interim CEO.
Dell Technologies (DELL): Shares soared more than 20% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected sales of personal computers, which helped the computer hardware giant beat earnings expectations. The company touted AI as a tailwind moving forward.
Stocks open higher amid cooling labor market
Stocks gained at the open on Friday after the August jobs report showed a continuously cooling labor market with the unemployment rate rising to 3.8% as the US economy added more jobs than expected.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the early morning gains, up roughly 0.8%. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each climbed about 0.7%.
US economy adds 187,000 jobs in August, unemployment hits highest level since February 2022
The US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment unexpectedly increased as the labor market continued to show signs of cooling.
In August, the unemployment rate stood at 3.8%, up from 3.5% and the highest since February 2022. Economists had expected unemployment to remain unchanged at 3.5%.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected that 170,000 nonfarm payroll jobs were added in August. Revisions to July's report showed there were 157,000 jobs were created last month, about 30,000 fewer than previously reported.
Wages, a closely watched indicator of how much leverage workers are exerting in the labor market, rose less than expected last month, rising 0.2% on a monthly basis and 4.3% over last year. Economists expected wages to rise 0.3% over last month and 4.3% over last year. Wages had risen 4.4% over the last year in July.
Average weekly hours worked ticked up in August to 34.4, up from 34.3 in July. Despite the increase from July, August's 187,000 payroll additions came in lower than the 12-month average of 271,000.
- J
Dell, 23andME, Nutanix: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday
Dell Technologies (DELL): Shares in the tech group were up 9% premarket after reporting better-than-expected sales of personal computers.
23andMe (ME): Human genetics company 23andME saw its stock surge 13% after the company announced it was granted new FDA clearance to report additional BRCA variants.
Nutanix (NTNX): Tech company Nutanix’s share price rose by 17% after its earnings surpassed estimates.
XPeng (XPEV): Shares were up 3% for the Chinese electric car group after it reported an increase in deliveries for August.
Stock futures rise with key jobs report ahead
Wall Street stocks moved higher before the bell on Friday, as investors waited for August labor data that could offer a steer on the path of US interest rates.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.39%, or 137 points, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were 0.35% higher. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.16%.
On Thursday, Wall Street wrapped the final trading day of the month on a mixed note, closing out a rough August with all three major averages in the red.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance