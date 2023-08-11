Stocks mixed as fresh inflation data shows more pickup: Stock market news today
Stocks recovered from losses Friday morning as investors continued to weigh whether a rise in inflation measures or signs of disinflation in July's reports were more telling for the path of interest rates.
Around 10:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) had turned green, rising 0.4%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) also flipped to gain 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) shed almost 0.2%, also a turnaround from the open. The gauges closed slightly higher after paring larger gains earlier in Thursday's session.
Fresh producer price data provided more insight into the inflation story and the prospects for a rate reprieve from the Federal Reserve. Producer prices rose 0.3% in July, the government said, more than expected. But overall levels of inflation remained significantly lower than recent peaks.
While Thursday's CPI reading showed inflation heated up again for the first time in 13 months, some see convincing signs that price pressures are easing — making it more likely the Federal Reserve won't hike interest rates at its next meeting.
But in an interview with Yahoo Finance, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said the Fed still has "more work to do" to cool price pressures. Those hawkish comments helped spark some doubt about the inflation data, broadly seen as positive.
Consumer sentiment little changed in August
Consumer sentiment was little changed in August, marking a cooldown from what's been an otherwise exuberant summer for economic data as US economy has largely been more resident than many expected.
The first reading of the University of Michigan's Consumer sentiment Index came in at 71.2, in line with economists expectations and slightly below last month's reading of 71.6. Inflation expectations ticked lower, with consumers now anticipating inflation at 3.3% in the next year.
"In general, consumers perceived few material differences in the economic environment from last month, but they saw substantial improvements relative to just three months ago," Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu said in the release.
Stocks trending in morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page on Friday:
General Motors Company (GM) shares slipped 1% as concerns grow over heightened labor costs amid ongoing negotiations with auto workers. But GM’s subsidiary Cruise, the self-driving car company, received a regulatory green light to expand operations in San Francisco.
Ford Motor Company (F) stock continued to fall following the Teamsters union victory with United Parcel Service. The United Auto Workers are calling for wage increases and other changes at Ford and other major car companies. Ford decreased 0.4% during morning trading.
The co-working space provider WeWork Inc. (WE) more than 30%, continuing a roller coaster ride after the company warned investors that its future existence was in question. The surge follows a staggering plummet. Shares are trading at less than the value of a quarter.
UBS Group AG (UBSG.SW) rose 4.5% on Friday after announcing that the bank will end an agreement with the Swiss government to cover losses it could incur from the rescue of Credit Suisse.
Stocks slide as investors weigh inflation data
The major indexes fell slightly on Friday, as investors tried to anticipate how the latest wave of inflation data might influence the Fed’s approach to interest rate policy.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged lower by 0.43%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded down 0.17% or 60 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) decreased 0.75% heading into the end of the week.
UBS, Cano, and GM: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday:
UBS Group AG (UBSG.SW): The stock rose 4% on Friday after it was announced that the bank has decided to end an agreement with the Swiss government to cover losses it could incur from the rescue of Credit Suisse.
Cano Health, Inc. (CANO): Shares in the Miami-based healthcare provider fell 44% premarket after it announced a wave of changes during its second quarter report on Thursday, including laying off about 700 employees and exploring the potential sales of some or all of the company’s operations.
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR): Shares were up 25% premarket on Friday after it secured $215 million in an investment round, which includes Stellantis, Boeing, United Airlines, and ARK Investment Management LLC.
General Motors Company (GM): The carmaker's shares rose 1% premarket after self-driving taxi companies owned by GM were given authority to begin operations in San Francisco.
Stock futures broadly flat ahead of PPI release
The US stock gauges traded around the flatline before the bell on Friday, as investors continued to deliberate the implications of July's consumer inflation report and prepared for an update to the Producer Price Index.
Futures on Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.03%, or 11 points, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were down 0.07%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures wavered, last down 0.17%.
The PPI inflation report for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
