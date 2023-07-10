Stocks mixed with inflation data in focus: Stock market news today
Stocks traded mixed on Monday during the midday session, kicking off a week where the focus will be on inflation, interest rates, and the start of the second quarter earnings season.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped below the flatline, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded up 0.4%, or more than 130 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.24%.
Wall Street is looking ahead to US consumer and producer inflation reports due later this week, expected to show that price pressures are easing. That could nudge the Federal Reserve into easing up on rate rises later this year, though it's still seen as likely to hike in July even after some cooling in the June jobs report.
Meanwhile, in China, fresh price data raised the specter of deflation in the world's second-biggest economy, as Beijing's stimulus moves seem to be falling short.
Further out, investors are getting set for big-name financial results, with Q2 reports from big banks such as JPMorgan and Citi on Friday's docket.
Stocks trade mixed as Tech shares slip
Move over, Chipotle. Cava is Wall Street's new favorite restaurant chain
Competition in the fast-casual restaurant market is heating up.
Shares of Mediterranean-style restaurant chain Cava (CAVA) have soared since the company went public last month, and Wall Street analysts have initiated coverage of the stock.
Jefferies, for instance, has given Cava a Buy rating and a $48 price target.
“We see an attractive runway ahead for CAVA to further scale as the leader within Fast Casual Mediterranean, and view targeted mid-20s to 30% adj. EBITDA growth as realistic, with multiple opportunities for upside within the LT [Long Term] algorithm potentially emerging over time,” Alexander Slagle, equity analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a note to clients.
In June, Cava exploded 99% on its first day of its trading debut. The stock has fluctuated, but shares were still up 80% as of the stock’s close on Friday.
Jefferies analysts see potentially more than 1,000 Cava restaurants in the next decade. The "blue sky" scenario could be near that of Chipotle’s 7,000 units in North America.
Some relief for Carl Icahn
Famed activist investor Carl Icahn is reportedly getting some breathing room from banks after a short-seller report from Hindenburg sent Icahn Enterprises stock (IEP) plunging in May.
According to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter, Icahn and the banks finalized agreements Sunday that untie his personal loans from the trading price of IEP's shares — a big concern raised by Hindenburg — increase his collateral, and set up a plan to fully repay the loans in three years.
IEP stock popped as much as 15% in morning trading. The stock is down more than 35% this year.
Silicon Valley Bank parent takes on FDIC
The regulator that bailed out Silicon Valley Bank's customers after its failure has been sued by the bank's parent company.
Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith reports:
SVB Financial Group is suing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to recover $1.9 billion regulators seized from the lender in March.
SVB Financial Group said in a filing Sunday in US Bankruptcy Court that the FDIC hasn’t offered a "single" claim for why that money shouldn't be returned to the bank's parent company "despite numerous opportunities to do so." By not returning those funds back to the bankruptcy estate, the FDIC is preventing the estate from reorganizing, SVB argued.
The FDIC declined to comment on the suit.
In March, the FDIC pledged to cover all uninsured deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, citing a "systemic risk" exception. It initially estimated the bank's failure, the third-largest in US history, would cost the FDIC's insurance fund $16 billion.
