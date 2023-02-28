U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.15
    -12.09 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,656.70
    -232.39 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,455.54
    -11.44 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.99
    +0.72 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.63
    -0.42 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.70
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3360
    +0.1550 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,153.46
    -364.72 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.53
    -8.00 (-1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·3 min read

Rivian (RIVN)

Rivian shares sank after the EV startup issued production guidance of 50,000 vehicles for 2023, below analyst expectations of 62,797.

Rivian’s revenue for its latest quarter came in at $663 million versus expectations of $717.3 million.

“In general, most of these numbers seem to be a bit light,” DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky told Yahoo Finance Live immediately following the results. Shlisky carries an Underperform rating on the stock, with a $23 price target.

On Tuesday Rivian also announced it will recall 12,716 vehicles because of a sensor issue. Rivian, like other EV startups trying to ramp up their production, has had supply chain challenges over the past year.

AMC (AMC)

AMC shares popped more than 2% in after-hours following the cinema chain operator’s fourth quarter revenue of $990.9 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $977.57 million.

The company, followed by retail traders dubbed "Apes," posted an adjusted loss per share of 14 cents, coming in narrower than the 21 cents expected by analysts.

“The blockbusters are doing great, it's just the volume of content is not quite back where it used to be [pre-pandemic],” analyst Alicia Reese of Wedbush Securities told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday.

Methuen, MA - October 26: The exterior of the AMC Methuen 20 movie theater building located in The Loop, a shopping and entertainment destination on Pleasant Valley Street. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Methuen, MA - October 26: The exterior of the AMC Methuen 20 movie theater building located in The Loop, a shopping and entertainment destination on Pleasant Valley Street. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

“In terms of the meme trade, that has just meant that AMC continues to trade higher than its peers on a valuation standpoint,” said Reese, who has an Underperform rating on the stock.

On Monday, AMC shares soared after a court called for an injunction hearing on April 27th, risking a delay in the company's push towards a conversion of preferred 'APE' (APE) units into regular shares. APE units, which closed at $2.07 on Tuesday, were introduced last year as a type of dividend for AMC shareholders. It has also been another way for the company to access public capital.

AMC shares are up 75% year-to-date as meme stocks and other speculative assets rallied in January.

Novavax (NVAX)

Novavax shares tumbled 25% after the vaccine maker warned of "substantial doubt" pertaining to its ability to stay in business through next year. The biotech company cited “significant uncertainty” surrounding its 2023 revenue.

Novavax's stock was severely under pressure last year, losing 93% of its value as the company faced manufacturing issues, delaying its entry into the COVID-19 vaccine market.

Tuesday's announcement close came as the biotech firm announced its latest quarterly results. Sales for its latest quarter totaled $357 million, with an adjusted loss per share of $2.28. The top and bottom line results both missed analysts expectations.

Ines is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Sun, wind aplenty, Spain vies to lead EU in green hydrogen

    With an abundance of sun and wind, Spain is positioning itself as Europe’s future leader in green hydrogen production to clean up heavy industries. Ecological transition minister Teresa Ribera hosted a major conference earlier this month for global renewable energy players. It focused on measures “to guarantee our energy security” as the European Union refocuses on intra-bloc supply chains for its energy needs.

  • Robinhood Received Crypto-Related Subpoena Request From SEC: 10K Filing

    Robinhood Markets (HOOD) received an investigative subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its crypto operations shortly after the FTX crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy protection in November, the popular trading platform revealed in its latest 10-K filing. "The Hash" panel discusses the details of the filing and its key takeaways.

  • Bitcoin Layer 2-Token Stacks Sees Interest Amid ‘Ordinals' Hype

    The price of Stacks' native STX token has jumped in the last two weeks as prominent crypto investment funds turn to tokens of the so-called layer 2 companion chain for smart contracts focused on Bitcoin. Trust Machines CEO and Stacks co-founder Muneeb Ali shares his insights and gives his take on the Bitcoin Ordinals movement.

  • Rivian stock sinks more than 8% after revenue miss, weak outlook

    Rivian Automotive Inc. late Tuesday reported a narrower quarterly loss but sales that were below expectations, sending the EV maker stock more than 8% lower after hours.

  • Novavax Stock Plummets On 'Substantial Uncertainty' For Its Future

    Novavax said Tuesday there's "substantial doubt" regarding its ability to continue, and shares of the biotech stock crashed in late trading.

  • Novavax stock shedding a quarter of its value as vaccine maker’s business in ‘substantial doubt’

    Novavax shares shares sank late Tuesday after reporting more than double the loss that analysts expected and disclosing that it make it another year.

  • Markets Haven’t Moved Like This Since 1989. What It Means for 2023.

    The Supreme Court hears challenges to Biden’s student loan relief plan, Bath & Body Works rejects Third Point’s director nominee, and other news to start your day.

  • Rivian's 2023 outlook disappoints, recalls over 12,700 cars; shares fall 8 pct

    Rivian Automotive Inc on Tuesday forecast 2023 production well below analysts' estimates as it grapples with lingering supply chain bottlenecks, and announced a recall of more than 12,700 vehicles, sending its shares down over 8%. The recall, Rivian's third since it went public in November 2021, was triggered by an issue with a sensor in the front passenger seat-belt system. Rivian said it aims to produce 50,000 cars this year, compared with analysts' estimate of 67,170 units, according to Visible Alpha.

  • Reata’s stock nearly triples after FDA approves rare-disease drug amid uncertainty about approach to neuroscience treatments

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare inherited disease that causes damage to the nervous system. Reata’s (RETA) stock jumped more than 180% in after-hours trading, after being halted in advance of the FDA’s decision. The drug, omaveloxolone, is now called Skyclarys and has been approved to treat adults 16 and older with the degenerative disease, which often appears when a patient is a teenager.

  • Rivian earnings: Stock slides as its 2023 production forecast misses the mark

    Rivian shares are sliding after the EV maker report mixed Q4 results, and a production forecast that missed the mark.

  • Virgin Galactic upgrades spacecraft, plans Q2 commercial service

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has completed a lengthy upgrade period for its centerpiece tourist spacecraft, with commercial service on track to begin in the second quarter of 2023, the company announced on Tuesday. The company, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, had suspended flights of the spaceplane VSS Unity and its carrier plane in 2021 to make various spacecraft enhancements, delaying the company's debut customer mission to the edge of space. "Our near-term objective for commercial spaceline operations is to safely deliver recurring flights with our current ships while providing an unrivaled experience for private astronauts and researchers," Virgin Galactic chief executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement on the company's Q4 and year-end 2022 earnings.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.87% and 2.90%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Novavax Tumbles After Warning of ‘Substantial Doubt’ Over Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. said there’s substantial doubt about its ability to stay in business through next year, the latest warning from the company after it struggled to develop and sell a Covid-19 vaccine. The stock plunged in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Not Every Buffett Stock is a Good Value: Three to Avoid Now

    Morningstar lists three Buffett holdings that are currently overvalued, according to its fair value estimates.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.

  • How to Find Cheap, Highly-Ranked Stocks Under $10 to Buy for March

    Today we used one of our Zacks screens to show investors how to find highly-ranked Zacks stocks, which means they have improving earnings outlooks, that are trading for under $10 per share to consider buying for March and beyond.