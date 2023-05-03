Stocks moving in after-hours: Zillow, Etsy, Qualcomm
These are stocks moving in after-hours on Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Zillow
Zillow (Z) posted first quarter earnings per share of 35 cents, beating Wall Street estimates of 4.3 cents. The online real estate company also posted revenue for the quarter of $469 million, beating expectations of $425.8 million.
The company’s revenue for the current quarter falls in line with street estimates. Zillow forecasts revenue of $451 million to $479 million versus expectations of $457.4 million.
Zillow recently announced it would integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT into one of its offerings for a select number of users.
Share of Zillow rose 4% immediately following the results. Year-to-date the stock is up 26%.
Etsy
Etsy’s (ETSY) first quarter revenue of $640.9 million grew 11% year-over-year, beating out a consensus estimate of $621.1 million.
Gross merchandise sales of $3.10 billion were down -6% y/y, but surpassed Wall Street expectations of $3.06 billion.
The online e-commerce site's earnings per share of 53 cents beat estimates of 49 cents.
BTIG Analyst Marvin Fong believes Etsy is well positioned among the online commerce sites, given the uniqueness of products offered and customers who spend for events or special occasions.
"Companies that are well positioned can swim upstream are kind of be a little more resilient and we think Etsy is one of those companies as demonstrated by this quarter and their guidance," Fong told Yahoo Finance Live immediately following the results.
Qualcomm
Qualcomm (QCOM) shares declined after the chip maker's fiscal fourth quarter revenue guidance came in short of expectations. The company is forecasting revenue of $8.1 billion to $8.9 billion for the current quarter, short of a Wall Street consensus estimate of $9.25 billion.
"The midpoint of our third quarter fiscal 2023 guidance includes the continued impact of the macroeconomic headwinds, weaker global handset units, and channel inventory drawdown," read the company's earnings release.
Shares of Qualcomm declined 7% in after-hours.
Analysts have been closely watching the chip space as companies work through inventory. On Wednesday shares of AMD were under pressure following the chip maker's quarterly results announce on Tuesday.
Ines is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance