Stocks muted with inflation data in focus: Stock market news today
Stocks opened slightly lower Monday, kicking off a week where the focus will be on inflation, interest rates, and the start of the second-quarter earnings season.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped below the flatline.
Wall Street is looking ahead to US consumer and producer inflation reports due later this week, expected to show that price pressures are easing. That could nudge the Federal Reserve into easing up on rate rises later this year, though it's still seen as likely to hike in July even after some cooling in the June jobs report.
Meanwhile, in China, fresh price data raised the specter of deflation in the world's second-biggest economy, as Beijing's stimulus moves seem to be falling short.
Further out, investors are getting set for big-name financial results, with Q2 reports from big banks such as JPMorgan and Citi on Friday's docket.
Stocks edged up on Monday as China’s deflation risks sparked concern over the global economic outlook ahead of key US inflation reports out this week.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.14%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.27%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flat at 9:38am ET.
