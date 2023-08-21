Stocks open higher after three-week slump: Stock market news today
Stocks rose at the open, signaling a bounce in equities amid a brutal August for investors so far.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.1%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up 0.4% after losing more than 2% last week.
Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hovered around 4.3%, near its highest levels in more than a decade.
The moves come as the Federal Reserve's interest-rate campaign is again set to take center stage in an otherwise sleepy week in markets. Fed Chair Jay Powell is set to speak at an annual gathering of bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. Last week, concerns on the future path of hikes helped drive market losses.
On the earnings front, the highlight Monday is Zoom (ZM). This week's highlight will come Wednesday from Nvidia (NVDA), which is looking for an encore after its blowout guidance last quarter. Nvidia stock is up more than 200% so far this year.
Nikola, Tesla, Palo Alto: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Monday:
Nikola (NKLA): The stock plummeted 12% premarket on Monday after president of energy, Carey Mendes, resigned on Sunday.
Tesla (TSLA): The EV carmaker’s shares rose 3%. Tesla has been slashing prices for some of its models in China in recent days.
NVIDIA (NVDA): Shares rose 2% ahead of Nvidia releasing its earnings on Wednesday.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW): The cybersecurity group saw its shares surge 12% after its earnings beat analyst estimates on Friday.
