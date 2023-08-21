U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

Stocks open higher after three-week slump: Stock market news today

Brett LoGiurato and Alexandra Canal
Stocks rose at the open, signaling a bounce in equities amid a brutal August for investors so far.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.1%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up 0.4% after losing more than 2% last week.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hovered around 4.3%, near its highest levels in more than a decade.

The moves come as the Federal Reserve's interest-rate campaign is again set to take center stage in an otherwise sleepy week in markets. Fed Chair Jay Powell is set to speak at an annual gathering of bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. Last week, concerns on the future path of hikes helped drive market losses.

On the earnings front, the highlight Monday is Zoom (ZM). This week's highlight will come Wednesday from Nvidia (NVDA), which is looking for an encore after its blowout guidance last quarter. Nvidia stock is up more than 200% so far this year.

Live Updates
  • Alexandra Canal

    Stocks open higher as investors await Jackson Hole

    Stocks opened higher to kick off Monday's trading session as investors await further commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium later this week.

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) climbed roughly 0.2% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the early morning gains, up about 0.4%.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded mostly flat.

  • Jenny Mccall

    Nikola, Tesla, Palo Alto: Stocks trending in premarket trading

    Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Monday:

    Nikola (NKLA): The stock plummeted 12% premarket on Monday after president of energy, Carey Mendes, resigned on Sunday.

    Tesla (TSLA): The EV carmaker’s shares rose 3%. Tesla has been slashing prices for some of its models in China in recent days.

    NVIDIA (NVDA): Shares rose 2% ahead of Nvidia releasing its earnings on Wednesday.
    Palo Alto Networks (PANW): The cybersecurity group saw its shares surge 12% after its earnings beat analyst estimates on Friday.

  • Myles Udland

    Stock futures higher ahead of Monday open

    Stock futures were higher across the board early Monday as investors look to steady the ship during what has so far been a rough month of August.

    Before the opening bell on Monday Nasdaq futures were up about 0.6%, S&P 500 futures were higher by 0.5%, and Dow futures were up about 0.3%.