Stocks open higher as inflation, jobs data looms: Stock market news today
Stocks opened higher across the board on Monday as investors continued to wade through the fallout from Fed Chair Jay Powell's speech on Friday and braced for key inflation and jobs data due out this coming Thursday and Friday.
The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were each up about 0.5% at the open, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped roughly 0.8%
The economic and earnings calendars are sparsely populated to start the week, with no major earnings announcements expected while the Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing report will be the most notable economic report.
Stocks finished last week's trading mixed, with the Dow falling about 0.5% while the Nasdaq rose 2.2% after Nvidia's (NVDA) strong earnings report on Wednesday and a market rally that followed Powell's speech in Jackson Hole Friday morning.
Futures higher as August trading nears an end
Futures tied to all three major US stock indexes were higher early Monday as investors eyed the final four trading days of what's been a challenging month of August.
S&P 500 futures were up about 0.3% while Dow and Nasdaq futures were higher by 0.4% about an hour before the opening bell.
The week's key evens will come on Thursday and Friday morning when core PCE inflation and the August jobs report are released, respectively.
Coming out of Powell's speech in Jackson Hole on Friday many on the Street see another rate hike in September as unlikely, with the path to an additional rate hike November now more demanding.
"Fed Chair Jerome Powell deliberately avoided breaking much new ground in his Jackson Hole speech this week, but he suggested that the Fed would need to see above-trend GDP growth or labor markets no longer cooling to justify additional rate hikes," wrote Michael Pearce, lead US economist at Oxford Economics, in a client note last week.
"Our view is that the economy will weaken from here and wage and price inflation will continue to trend lower, which is why we expect the Fed will remain on hold."
