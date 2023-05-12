Stocks open higher to kick off week's final trading day: Stock market news today
Stocks opened higher on Friday with each of the S&P 500 (^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) up about 0.2% shortly after the opening bell.
Through the week's first four trading sessions the S&P 500 had been flat, the Dow off about 1%, and the Nasdaq up by the same amount.
Ahead of the weekend, investors will continue to closely track updates on the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, with a key meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy postponed until next week.
As earnings season winds down, the balance of the earnings and economic calendar remained sparse on Friday.
Fed's Bowman teases 'future rate increases' if inflation elevated
With markets pricing in a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hiking campaign next month, Fed governor Michelle Bowman said Friday inflation data hasn't yet made it clear the Fed is done raising rates for this cycle.
"I will look for signs of consistent evidence that inflation is on a downward path when considering future rate increases and at what point we will have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance for the policy rate," Bowman said in a speech in Germany.
Recent inflation data, in Bowman's view, does not meet this bar.
On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April showed headline inflation rose 4.9% over last year while "core" prices — which strip out the more volatile costs of food and energy — rose 5.5%.
Writing in a note to clients on Wednesday, BlackRock strategist Rick Rieder said the CPI print "continues to depict inflation that is just too high for most people's good, especially the Federal Reserve's."
"In fact," Rieder added, "the report showed that inflation remains remarkably sticky, which doesn’t correspond to virtually any practical thinker’s timeline of when inflation might be expected to start to come down further."
At 4.9%, annual inflation rose at its slowest pace in two years; core inflation's annual change was unchanged from March. And with the Fed targeting 2% inflation, on average, the more time price increases linger at more than double that rate, the less compelling a shift in the Fed's policy stance becomes. At least to the Powell Fed.
Stocks open higher
Tesla stock pops after Musk says Twitter has a new CEO
On Thursday afternoon, Elon Musk said on Twitter that he'd hired a new CEO to run Twitter.
While withholding a name for his replacement running the social media platform Musk said she would start in six weeks. Reporting from The Wall Street Journal quickly flagged NBC ad exec Linda Yaccarino as being in talks over the role.
Omnipresent Wedbush analyst Dan Ives was quick with his reaction to the news, writing in a note to clients that Musk giving up his third CEO job running Twitter "is a positive development for Tesla as well as SpaceX with Musk needing to spend more and more time on these golden child platforms rather than Twitter."
Tesla stock was up about 2% in pre-market trade on Friday.
The move higher in Tesla also comes amid some more negative news for the electric carmaker, with the company telling Chinese regulators on Friday it would recall more than 1 million cars in the country over an braking issue.
Debt ceiling negotiations take the weekend off
Late Thursday, Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul reported that talks set for Friday between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would be postponed until next week.
As one source told Yahoo Finance, this postponement should be seen as a sign that talks are progressing.
In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said a US default would be "potentially catastrophic."
Whether a technical default happens or not as this brinksmanship continues, Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman noted earlier this week this standoff raises the risks of what really upset market 12 years ago when debt ceiling talks were this heated: a downgrade of the US government's credit rating.
Futures higher ahead of Friday trading
Stock futures near 7:45 a.m. ET had contracts tied to the Dow and the S&P 500 up about 0.3% while the futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which has been a relative leader in recent weeks, were up closer to 0.2%.
Action in some pockets of the credit market has suggested investor anxiety over the debt ceiling and the possibility of a US default is rising. In the stock market, these concerns have so far not quite registered. For now.