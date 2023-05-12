Stocks open higher to kick off week's final trading day: Stock market news today

Stocks opened higher on Friday with each of the S&P 500 (^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) up about 0.2% shortly after the opening bell.

Through the week's first four trading sessions the S&P 500 had been flat, the Dow off about 1%, and the Nasdaq up by the same amount.

Ahead of the weekend, investors will continue to closely track updates on the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, with a key meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy postponed until next week.

As earnings season winds down, the balance of the earnings and economic calendar remained sparse on Friday.