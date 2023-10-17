Stocks open lower after retail sales surprise: Stock market news today

Stocks slipped at the open on Tuesday, after retail sales data smashed expectations and earnings season picked up steam.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell about 0.4%, or roughly 130 points, after finishing Monday with gains. Contracts on the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) shed about 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Retail sales rose 0.7% in September from the previous month, more than double Wall Street's estimates for 0.3% growth, the latest data out Tuesday showed. The surprise reading reflects continued resilience in the American consumer despite predictions of a slowdown.

In earnings, Bank of America (BAC) reported a 10% rise in profit, echoing last week's strong showing by peers last week. Goldman Sachs (GS) is another highlight in Tuesday's third quarter reports, with Lockheed Martin (LMT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and United Airlines (UAL) also on the docket.

Earnings season is still in its early days, but there are already encouraging signs that corporate America could be seeing an end to the recent earnings recession. Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) lead out tech sector results on Wednesday, giving more insight into the toll taken from higher borrowing costs.

Read more: What a Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Meanwhile, the Middle East conflict still weighed on the market as investors assessed the chances of it breaking out into a wider war. The rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could drive a global recession, leading investors have warned.

News that President Joe Biden plans to visit Israel on Wednesday and then travel to Jordan has eased some worries driven by a looming Israeli ground offensive on Gaza, seen as a red line for its Arab neighbors.

Oil prices steadied as the US intensified its diplomatic efforts and as hopes grew that the US will ease sanctions on producer Venezuela. Crude oil futures (CL=F) held above $86 a barrel, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) traded at almost $90 a barrel.

