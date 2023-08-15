Stocks open lower amid China woes, while US consumer stays healthy: Stock market news today
US stock fell at the open on Tuesday as a retail-heavy week began by showing continued consumer resilience in the US, while China painted a grim picture for the world's second-largest economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) both slipped about 0.4% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.3%.
The moves added pressure to a glum August for stocks after the indexes had a rebound day on Monday, with the Nasdaq rising over 1%.
Home Depot (HD) kicked off retail earnings week by beating estimates but warning of "continued pressure" on consumers, as the company said they are pulling back on home-renovation projects. Target (TGT) is up next on Wednesday, while Walmart (WMT) reports Thursday.
Retail sales numbers out Tuesday morning, however, suggested continued health for the US consumer. Retail sales rose 0.7% in July from the previous month, more than Wall Street's estimates for 0.4% growth.
Meanwhile, China reported a further decline in health for its economy. China's central bank unexpectedly cut a range of key interest rates in a bid to spur growth in its sputtering economy. Notably, it also suspended publication of its youth jobless data after months of spirals.
July retail sales surprises to the upside
July retail sales surpassed Wall Street estimates in the latest sign that a resilient US consumer continues to surprise to the upside.
Retail sales rose 0.7% in July from the previous month, more than Wall Street's estimates for 0.4% growth. Sales excluding auto and gas increased 1.0%,well above estimates for 0.3% compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, June sales were revised up to 0.3% from 0.2%.
The report, released by the Commerce Department, offers a snapshot of consumer spending at a time when economic data has been coming in stronger than expected and has economists pushing back or eliminating their recession calls. Spending in the Commerce Departments's control group, which feeds directly into the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, increased 1.0% in July. Economists had been expected just a 0.5% rise.
D.R. Horton, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., Home Depot: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Tuesday:
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Shares rose 2% on Tuesday, as Warren Buffett revealed new positions in three US homebuilders on Monday, including D.R. Horton.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE), which supplies roughly 95% of the state’s residents with power, saw its shares fall 2% after relentless selling wiped more than $1 billion from the company’s value amid reports that downed power lines may have caused the wildfires.
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Home Depot stock fell 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday as the group posted a slight earnings beat on Tuesday but warned of further pressures on consumers.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Shares in the Chinese tech company fell 7% after it announced second-quarter revenue rose 5.5% from a year ago. But investors have grown concerned due to the slump in China’s economy.
Futures sink as China woes weigh
US stock futures were lower early Tuesday as a run of downbeat economic data out of China weighed on markets overnight and ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street.
Near 8:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures were off about 0.7% while S&P 500 futures dropped 0.6% and Nasdaq futures were down about 0.55%.
Overnight, policymakers in China cut the interest rate on so-called medium-term loans, or those offered for one year, by 0.15% as data on consumer spending showed slowing growth while unemployment rose. This data and the market reaction adds to what has been a rocky month for US investors so far during what is typically one of the weakest periods of the year for the stock market.