Stocks open lower as retail-heavy week gets underway: Stock market news today
US stocks opened lower to start the week as Wall Street looked to shake off a rough August so far.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was roughly flat, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down 0.3% as the index looks to rebound from two straight sharp weekly losses.
The moves come as markets brace for an update on the health of the US consumer in the form of retail sales numbers and earnings from many America's premier retailers, including Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT). Yahoo Finance will also feature a week-long special, Retail Evolution: The New Era, during our live streaming programming beginning Monday morning.
Meanwhile, eyes will also be on the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, in which the central bank resumed its rate-hike campaign. Wall Street will be keen to decipher any clues in the minutes that point to the Fed's next move in September.
US Steel, Nikola, AMC: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Monday:
United States Steel Corporation (X): Shares in the steel company rose 27% after it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and said it was reviewing “strategic alternatives” after receiving several unsolicited offers.
Nikola Corporation (NKLA): The EV maker's shares plunged 14% premarket on Monday after the manufacturer announced it will recall trucks and temporarily stop sales after several battery fires.
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY): Shares were up 5% after it reported second-quarter revenue of $175.7 million, which grew 42% year over year.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): AMC stock plummeted 33% as fears grew that the approval of a revised stockholder settlement will allow the company to issue more shares to raise capital, a move that would dilute the worth of each common share.
Last week, the Dow rose slightly while the Nasdaq fell nearly 2% as stocks have so far seen choppy trading in August.