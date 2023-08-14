Stocks open lower as retail-heavy week gets underway: Stock market news today

US stocks opened lower to start the week as Wall Street looked to shake off a rough August so far.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was roughly flat, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down 0.3% as the index looks to rebound from two straight sharp weekly losses.

The moves come as markets brace for an update on the health of the US consumer in the form of retail sales numbers and earnings from many America's premier retailers, including Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT). Yahoo Finance will also feature a week-long special, Retail Evolution: The New Era, during our live streaming programming beginning Monday morning.

Meanwhile, eyes will also be on the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, in which the central bank resumed its rate-hike campaign. Wall Street will be keen to decipher any clues in the minutes that point to the Fed's next move in September.