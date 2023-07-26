Stocks open lower with Fed decision, tech earnings in focus: Stock market news today
Stocks opened lower Wednesday in the countdown to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision, as investors weighed earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL).
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down about 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped just below the flatline. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell around 0.2% as more second-quarter earnings reports rolled in.
The Fed is overwhelmingly expected to hike interest rates in its statement Wednesday, but Chair Jerome Powell's comments will still be closely watched for any hints of what lies ahead for policy.
Next up on the Big Tech earnings docket is Meta (META), expected to report after trading ends. In focus is what the Facebook parent will say about its artificial intelligence efforts, given hopes for the tech helped drive a rally in stocks.
Microsoft and Alphabet's AI updates came under close scrutiny, and both topped estimates in their after-hours reports. But the stocks are headed in opposite directions early Wednesday, with the Google owner on the rise.
Stocks trending in morning trade
Shares of The Boeing Company (BA) rose nearly 6% and led the trending tickers page on Yahoo Finance during Wednesday morning's trading session. The aircraft builder announced a narrower-than-expected loss and revenue that topped estimates for the second quarter while reaffirming its profit and delivery guidance.
Microsoft's (MSFT) stock dropped more than 3% after its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings revealed a sequential decline in Azure cloud revenue growth, overshadowing quarterly profits and revenues that topped Wall Street's estimates. The company also revealed AI advancements may take longer to contribute to revenue than investors had initally hoped.
Alphabet (GOOGL) shares were moving in the opposite direction, rising more than 6%, after second quarter results revealed revenue and profits that were higher than Wall Street expected. The Google parent company reported revenue of $74.6 billion, beating expectations for $72.75 billion while its $1.44 earnings per share came in higher than analysts projections for $1.32 a share.
AT&T (T) stock fell about 1% despite the company beating on estimates for second-quarter free cash flow as the telecom company attempts to highlight its efforts to lower costs.
Stocks open lower as Fed decision looms
Stocks opened in the red as investors digested big tech quarterly earnings results and waited for the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision Wednesday afternoon. The Fed decision is expected at 2 p.m. ET with Fed Chair Jay Powell set to hold a press conference a half hour later.
At the market open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped 0.3%.
Stock futures slip as Fed decision looms
The major stock indexes were under pressure on Wednesday as as investors assessed earnings from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve policy decision later.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were down 0.21%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.25%. S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures fared a bit better, with a drop of 0.14%
