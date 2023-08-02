Stocks plunge as credit downgrade rattles Wall Street: Stock market news today
US stocks plunged Wednesday after rating agency Fitch downgraded the US government's credit rating, citing fiscal and political instability.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell nearly 1%, or over 300 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped more than 2%.
The downgrade drew an angry response from the Biden administration, with the Treasury Department calling it "arbitrary" after the White House and Congress averted a debt default more than two months ago. Fitch spotlighted the US's growing levels of debt, as well as political instability — including the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the Capitol — as factors in their decision.
With the downgrade top of mind, investors also geared up for another full day of earnings. CVS (CVS) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) were among the top names to report before the bell. PayPal (PYPL), Shopify (SHOP), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Etsy (ETSY), and Robinhood (HOOD) are among those due after the bell.
Bank of America no longer sees a recession coming
The calls for one of the most talked-about recessions in history are starting to recede.
"We have revised higher our outlook for growth in economic activity this year and next, and no longer expect the economy to fall into a mild recession," Bank of America US Economist Michael Gapen wrote on Tuesday.
Bank of America now sees the Fed's interest rate hike ending in a "soft landing, where growth falls below trend in 2024, but remains positive." The shift by Bank of America's team of economists from a mild recession in 2024 to no recession at all comes amid growing optimism about the state of the US economy.
Forward-looking indicators for the current quarter are increasing, too. The Atlanta Fed's GPDNow forecaster, which tracks gross domestic product in the US, increased its projection for the 2023 third quarter on Tuesday. It's now projecting economic growth to accelerate to 3.9% in the third quarter, which would be the best quarterly performance for the metric since the fourth quarter of 2021.
An upward revision to first quarter GDP and a recent preliminary reading on second quarter GDP showed the economy has grown at 2.0% or better for the last four quarters.
"Whereas the as-reported data was pointing to a slowdown in activity earlier this year, revisions took this signal away and, together with recent data, point to ongoing resilience," Gapen wrote.
Jan. 6 insurrection played a role in Fitch downgrade
Fitch's downgrade of the US government's credit rating on Tuesday took investors by surprise. A Reuters report pointed to the Jan. 6 insurrection as a factor in the decision.
Richard Francis, a senior director at Fitch Ratings, told Reuters on Wednesday that it cited the insurrection in discussions with the Treasury prior to the downgrade.
"It was something that we highlighted because it just is a reflection of the deterioration in governance; it's one of many," he said.
"You have the debt ceiling, you have Jan. 6. Clearly, if you look at polarization with both parties ... the Democrats have gone further left and Republicans further right, so the middle is kind of falling apart basically," Francis said.
Observers see few immediate effects from Fitch downgrade of US credit
On Tuesday, rating agency Fitch downgraded the US government's top credit from AAA to AA+, marking the second downgrade of US credit in history. But the move might not have an instant impact in Washington.
Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul reports:
Amid anger at the ratings agency for its methodology and a predictable partisan blame game that ensued, there were low expectations in the immediate aftermath that the downgrade would change the state of play in Washington.
Lawmakers are currently headed towards a government shutdown this fall in what could be yet another display of Washington dysfunction, with parallel efforts to head off the next debt limit fight in 2025 moving at a snail’s pace.
"This announcement is much more likely to be dismissed than have a lasting disruptive impact on the US economy and markets," noted Mohamed A. El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz and president of Queens’ College, at the University of Cambridge.
Indeed, the Biden administration immediately waved away the move, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling it "arbitrary and based on outdated data." Nevertheless, the ratings agency pointed to long-term fiscal challenges in making its change that Washington will need to address in the years ahead.
Michael Strain, the director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, noted there may be plenty to quibble with around Fitch’s timing, but the move still points to underlying issues like an unsustainable fiscal trajectory and a US political system that "does not seem up to the challenge it faces."
In its own statement, Fitch said "there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters."
