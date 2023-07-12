Stocks pop as inflation continues cooldown: Stock market news today
Stocks rose Wednesday as inflation continued its cooldown in the US, weakening the case for more interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) finished up 0.75%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added about 0.25%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) led the way up, rising more than 1%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report slowed to its lowest rate since March 2021, bolstering hopes that Fed officials might rethink their stance that more rate hikes are needed to ease price pressures.
But the rate is still above the central bank's 2% target, and traders are pricing in a 92% chance of a rate hike at the Fed's July meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
The MSFT-ATVI deal could put gaming acquisitions on ice
Microsoft's (MSFT) $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI) got clearance from a federal judge Tuesday. But don't expect more deals from big tech in this space anytime soon.
Analysts from Jefferies said in a research note that "in an ironic twist, despite the likely approval of the Activision deal, it is more unlikely now than 18 months ago that we see big tech make an acquisition."
The note went on to explain:
"While we do believe there are nice fits for Amazon for example, a full plate, higher interest rates, and its cost-cutting mood (including in media) lead us to believe this is unlikely. Google is fully out of video games, while Apple has rarely shown any propensity to fully embrace the industry. Big media has a stronger case, but we would remove Disney from the list as the company has more pressing issues to deal with now. Sony may need to make a counter-move and Comcast is intriguing, but we would put the likelihood as low."
Consider it a case of unfortunate timing.
Jefferies points out acquisitions are the only way for big tech and media to successfully build gaming businesses, noting that "we would go as far as argue that if we don't see a significant acquisition by big tech/media in the next 18 months, these companies' respective gaming strategies will either fail or remain forever sub-scale."
And given the fight for profitability in the streaming business, it's looking like media companies could use a new growth area.
Elon Musk announces new AI company
Elon Musk has reportedly been working on plans for an OpenAI competitor. On Wednesday, he announced its formation.
The goal of xAI is "to understand the true nature of the universe," according to the company's website. Its team includes Musk as well as executives from companies including ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.
The team will be available for questions in a Twitter Spaces chat on Friday, according to the website.
Back-to-school slowdown
Inflation is expected to be the main driver behind the first yearly decline in back-to-school spending in nine years, according to a new report from Deloitte.
Deloitte's 2023 back-to-school survey projects total spending per child will fall 10% to $597, down from $661 in 2022. More than half of the parents who plan to spend less attributed the decline to "reduced disposable income."
"With budgets strained this season, continued high prices could dampen the excitement of the back-to-school season for many families," Nick Handrinos, Deloitte vice chair and US retail, wholesale and distribution, and consumer products leader, said in a release. "Consumers will likely prioritize where they spend money as they look to replenish their savings accounts and spend on experiences, such as summer vacations, over goods."
The survey, conducted at the end of May, polled a sample of 1,212 parents of school-age children.
The survey's findings fall in line with retailer sentiment of a cautious consumer who is becoming more selective with spending even as inflation has ticked down over the last year. Wednesday's Consumer Price Index report that showed inflation in June eased from a year ago but still remains higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% target.
Stocks pare gains slightly
Stocks pared earlier gains in Wednesday's midday session after June's CPI report showed prices rose at the slowest pace since March 2021.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.4%, or more than 100 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) was 0.8% higher.
Bank deposit rates are rising. That's bad news for banks
Bank account interest rates are the highest they've been in 15 years. That's great news for savers. For banks? Not so much.
Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith reports:
"US banks spent the last several months competing with each other to keep or bring back depositors following the turmoil that took down three sizable regional institutions and triggered outflows across the banking system.
That scramble pushed rates on savings accounts to 5.05% at the end of the second quarter, according to Bankrate, their steepest level since February 2008.
The challenge for banks across the US is that these higher funding costs are eating into a key measure of profitability known as net interest margin, which measures the difference between what lenders make from their loans and pay for their deposits."
Expect the issue to show up in banks' Q2 results. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and State Street (STT) are on deck to report Friday.
Inflation: Rent, food costs stay high but used car prices drop
Core inflation remained especially sticky last month as rent prices continue to surge. The index for rent and owners' equivalent rent rose 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, on a seasonally adjusted basis. Owners' equivalent rent is the hypothetical rent a homeowner would pay.
The shelter index, which jumped 7.8% annually and 0.4% between May and June on a seasonally adjusted basis, was the largest factor in the monthly increase of core inflation, accounting for over 70% of the increase.
Eugenio Aleman, chief economist at Raymond James, wrote in reaction to the report, "If shelter costs start to weaken considerably during the second half of the year, the prospects for much lower inflation readings are looking promising. If we don’t have much lower readings for shelter cost and also base effects, we may see higher year-over-year inflation until the end of this year."
Among the other indexes that rose in June was the index for motor vehicle insurance, which increased 1.7%, and the index for apparel which increased 0.3%. The indexes for recreation and personal care also increased last month, the BLS noted.
Still, other indexes did see prices soften such as airline fares, which fell 8.1%, along with the prices for used cars, which dropped 5.2% year over year.
The energy index decreased 16.7% for the 12 months ending in June, although prices increased 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted month-over-month basis after falling 3.6% in May's report.
The food index increased 5.7% over the last year with food prices rising 0.1% from May to June. Egg prices fell another 7.9% last month after dropping 13.8% in May and 1.5% in April.
- A
Slowing inflation still keeps the Fed on track for July
June's CPI numbers may have boosted stocks, but they didn't change market expectations for the Fed's next move much.
Trader bets indicate more than a 90% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 0.25% at its meeting later this month, according to CME's FedWatch tool. That's basically unchanged from the probability the market was assigning to the move just before June's inflation data came out.
Writing in a note on Wednesday, Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, wrote the inflation slowdown "has set the Fed up for a policy error."
"The Fed has painted itself into a corner as Fed officials' communication has signaled that another rate hike this month is essentially a slam dunk," Sweet wrote. "However, the new data could give the Fed reason to debate whether any further rate hikes after this month are needed."
- A
How the Fed will see June's inflation data
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell in recent months has talked more often about measuring inflation on a "core services ex-shelter" basis. There are a few ways to measure this, using either the CPI or PCE data releases.
The following chart comes from this morning's CPI release and shows services inflation excluding shelter. We think is a fair way to get at how the Fed is going to interpret today's numbers.
Because what the Fed essentially wants to know at this juncture is what's happening to the cost of everything that isn't food, energy, or shelter. And the answer is that the cost of this stuff is increasing at a rapidly slowing rate, with services inflation excluding shelter rising 3.2% in June. This is the slowest pace since September 2021.
Data from the CME Group still shows markets assigning a greater than 90% the Fed raises rates on July 26. What happens beyond that is likely to be the main point of discussion for investors in the coming weeks and the Fed later this month.
