Stocks pummeled as bond yields surge amid hot jobs data: Stock market news today

A Wall Street selloff intensified Tuesday as rising Treasury yields piled on pressure and investors got a reminder not to expect a Federal Reserve interest rate cut any time soon.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped almost 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) tumbled about 1.1%, or more than 350 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down over 1.5% after closing with a gain on Monday.

Hawkish comments by Fed policymakers reminded investors that resilience in the US economy likely means borrowing costs will stay higher for longer. Traders are now pricing in odds of 29% that policymakers will hike rates at their November meeting, compared with 16% a week ago, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

That prospect helped 10-year (^TNX) and 30-year Treasury yields (^TYX) rise to 16-year highs on Tuesday — a selloff in bonds that, combined with surges in oil prices and the dollar, has dampened appetite for stocks. The Russell 2000 index of small caps turned negative for the year on Monday.

In other economic news, the number of open jobs in the US increased in August, raising questions of whether the job market is cooling fast enough to appease the Federal Reserve. The latest Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, released Tuesday revealed there were 9.6 million jobs open at the end of August, an increase from the 8.83 million job openings in July. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected there were 8.82 million openings in July.

The JOLTS report comes ahead of the highly anticipated September US jobs report on Friday.

