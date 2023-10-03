Stocks pummeled as bond yields surge amid hot jobs data: Stock market news today
A Wall Street selloff intensified Tuesday as rising Treasury yields piled on pressure and investors got a reminder not to expect a Federal Reserve interest rate cut any time soon.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped almost 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) tumbled about 1.1%, or more than 350 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down over 1.5% after closing with a gain on Monday.
Hawkish comments by Fed policymakers reminded investors that resilience in the US economy likely means borrowing costs will stay higher for longer. Traders are now pricing in odds of 29% that policymakers will hike rates at their November meeting, compared with 16% a week ago, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.
Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards
That prospect helped 10-year (^TNX) and 30-year Treasury yields (^TYX) rise to 16-year highs on Tuesday — a selloff in bonds that, combined with surges in oil prices and the dollar, has dampened appetite for stocks. The Russell 2000 index of small caps turned negative for the year on Monday.
In other economic news, the number of open jobs in the US increased in August, raising questions of whether the job market is cooling fast enough to appease the Federal Reserve. The latest Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, released Tuesday revealed there were 9.6 million jobs open at the end of August, an increase from the 8.83 million job openings in July. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected there were 8.82 million openings in July.
The JOLTS report comes ahead of the highly anticipated September US jobs report on Friday.
Stocks fall on Fed speak
Stocks took another leg down after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Tuesday she is likely to favor a rate hike at the next meeting if the current economic situation holds.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell more than 400 points, or 1.26%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped 1.8%. Mester said the Federal reserve is likely at or near its peak interest rate target and expects to hit 2% inflation by the end of 2025.
Stocks trending in morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in morning trading on Tuesday:
Plug Power (PLUG): Shares fell 5% after Truist Financial cut its price target on the stock to $8 a share from the prior $9. The stock also moved lower on fears higher for longer interest rates will further hit energy-related stocks.
Gamestop (GME): The meme darling fell another 4.5% in early trading to hit its lowest level since February 2021 after the company named Ryan Cohen CEO last week.
McCormick (MKC): Shares were down nearly 9% after the company reported a year-over-year drop in quarterly profit. The stock is on track for its lowest close since March 2020.
Point Biopharma (PNT): Shares rose more than 85% on news that Eli Lilly will acquire the company for $1.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY), however, fell 3.5%.
Job openings increase in August
The number of open jobs in the US increased in August, raising questions of whether the job market is cooling fast enough to appease the Federal Reserve as the central bank considers more interest rate hikes to combat inflation.
The latest Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, released Tuesday revealed there were 9.6 million jobs open at the end of August, an increase from the 8.83 million job openings in July. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected there were 8.82 million openings in July.
The report also showed a decline in the quits rate, which is closely watched by economists as elevated quits are seen as a sign of confidence among workers. In August, the quits rate was unchanged at 2.3%, the lowest since January 2021. The JOLTS report showed 5.9 million hires were made in the month, a slight uptick from the 5.8 made last month.
The news sent stocks lower.
The the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was the biggest laggard of the early morning session, down 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.8%, or more than 250 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank nearly 1.0%.
- J
Point Biopharma, Boeing, and McCormick: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Tuesday:
Point Biopharma (PNT): Shares in the company rose 84%. Eli Lilly and Co will buy the cancer therapy developer for $1.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
Boeing (BA): Boeing stock fell slightly on Tuesday. Boeing plans to push production of its 737 narrow-body jet to a record of at least 57 per month by July 2025.
McCormick (MKC): Shares were down 5% in premarket trading on Tuesday. It raised its annual profit forecast as it expects higher prices for its spices and condiments to make up for slowing demand.
China Evergrande Group (3333.HK): Shares rose 28% after trading resumed for the property developer.
Stock futures waver amid Fed hike worries
Stocks on Wall Street hovered around the flatline ahead of the open as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials underscored the message that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) both dipped 0.01%, Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were down 0.10%.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance