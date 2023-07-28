Stocks rally to end strong week as inflation keeps cooling: Stock market news today
Stocks rebounded on Friday, rallying after the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure showing a continued cooling in pricing pressures in the US economy.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index out Friday morning showed that on a "core" basis — which strips out food and energy — prices rose 4.1% over the prior year in June, the least since September 2021.
The data followed CPI numbers earlier this month that showed core inflation rose 4.8% over the prior year. On a "headline" basis — which includes food and energy — both PCE and CPI showed prices rose 3% over last year.
Earlier in the morning, a surprise Bank of Japan rate shift rattled markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.5%, or more than 150 points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) climbed nearly 2% after all the major gauges closed in the red on Thursday.
All three averages closed in positive territory over the week.
Stocks ended the week on a high note after investors were greeted with more signs of cooling inflation and corporate earnings that wowed Wall Street.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose nearly 1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded up 0.5%, or nearly 200 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added 1.9%, ending a two-day losing streak and clearing this week’s losses.
Meta’s powerful comeback
The world is still waiting on the cage match between tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. But Zuckerberg and Meta are getting their licks in on Wall Street.
Meta’s stock price has catapulted in value, rising more than 150% for the year and is well on its way to erasing the substantial losses from 2022.
Investors continued to pour in this week after the company posted better-than-expected second quarter results and a forecast for higher revenue than Wall Street had anticipated for the current quarter. Meta’s bet on the metaverse isn’t driving the rebound. Rather, it’s the belief that the company can continue to amp up engagement on its platforms, driven in part by recommendation algorithms that steer users to accounts they don’t already follow but might enjoy.
Zuckerberg and Meta have built the 2023 comeback around the "Year of Efficiency," reports Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer. The company has reduced its headcount and focused on cost-cutting while also getting back to what it's always done best: driving engagement and innovating on its social media platforms.
Will the September Fed meeting spell the end of hikes?
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week that no decision has been made yet on whether to hike rates again at the upcoming September meeting or to keep them steady. But investors are still digesting the latest Fed decision to raise rates by 0.25% even as further signals indicate that inflation is cooling.
As of Friday, the probability of a pause on rate increases stood at 82%, according to CME FedWatch Tool, whereas the chances of a rate hike came in at 18%.
On Friday a price gauge closely watched by the Fed rose just 3% in June from a year earlier, down from a 3.8% annual increase in May, but still above the Fed’s inflation target of 2%.
Some experts have suggested a pause in hikes followed by a reacceleration in the economy could paint a troubling picture. A framework that the Fed has relied on to understand what the Fed funds rate should be suggests that rates should be much higher, considering the current level of inflation and unemployment, said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, in a note on Friday. The gap between this framework and the actual Fed funds rate may suggest central bankers remain behind the curve, he said, adding if housing and consumer spending accelerate from here, the Fed will have to raise rates a lot more.
Small caps and financials are having a rockin' start to Q3
Actually, the surge in U.S. small caps, like the Russell 2000 Index (^RUT), kicked off when the BLS reported the May employment numbers on June 2.
That's when the industrial sector (XLI) took off, along with financials (XLF) and energy (XLE) -- though to a lesser extent for the latter two.
Not surprisingly, the two-month period captures some fairly historic price movements. Following is the June to July performance for several major indices and ETFs.
Russell 2000 Index (^RUT) up 13.2% -- best since 1980 (inception 1979) Energy Select SPDR Fund (XLE) up 11.75% -- best since 2005 (inception 1999) Financial Select SPDR Fund (XLF) up 11.0% -- best ever (inception 1999) Nasdaq Bank Index (^BKX) up 23.2% -- best ever (inception 1971) KBW Reg. Bank Index (^KRX) up 26.3% -- best ever (inception 2000)
Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance's trending tickers page on Friday:
Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) rose nearly 3% in the afternoon session. The company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results as sales and profits grew in all of the company's segments. Wall Street responded to an improved outlook on inflation and continued benefits from higher prices on products such as Tide.
Intel (INTC) climbed almost 6% after the chip maker reported a surprise second-quarter profit and signaled an end to the slump in personal computers. The company also offered an optimistic look at the months ahead, topping analysts’ estimates.
Shares of the streaming device maker Roku (ROKU) surged 24% after losses came in narrower than expected and as projections for the third quarter surpassed expectations.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) fell 2% after reporting sinking profits compared to the period last year, when energy prices surged following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The oil giant fell short of analysts’ expectations and registered a third consecutive drop in profits.
Tech stocks gain ground in midday trading
Stocks continued to trade higher Friday midday as investors digest a bout of bullish corporate earnings and more signs that inflation is cooling.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) increased 1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged up 0.6%, or more than 200 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added nearly 2% and is on track to end a 2-day losing streak and erase the week’s losses.
Workers most at risk from AI feel the opposite
Workers most at risk of being replaced by AI feel the least threatened by it, according to a new analysis from Pew Research Center.
The report shows that about a fifth of workers have high exposure to artificial intelligence, meaning their job duties have a high likelihood of being assisted or replaced by AI. But as Yahoo Finance's Dylan Croll reports, more of those workers are betting the technology will help them, not replace them.
The analysis used the Current Population Study from the Census to break 41 work activities into three categories: low exposure, medium exposure, and high exposure to AI. The report also surveyed 11,004 adult workers in December on their attitudes toward AI.
Read more here.
The return of the 7% mortgage
It just got even harder for people on the hunt for a home in America as mortgage rates edged closer to 7%.
The increase amplifies the affordability problems that have plagued homebuyers in the Covid-era and further exacerbates inventory challenges, reports Yahoo Finance’s Gabriella Cruz-Martinez.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 6.81% this week, up from 6.78% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Rates followed the 10-year Treasury yield higher, as markets responded to the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate hike this week, which put short-term rates at the highest level in more than 20 years. First-time buyers, often the most rate sensitive in the market, have taken a step back as rates tick up.
But relief may come later this year, according to a new forecast. The National Association of Realtors predicts rates will hit the mid 6% range this year and then fall to 6% in 2024.
- H
Consumer sentiment hits highest level since October 2021
The final reading of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for July showed a slight tick down from the initial print but still showed consumers haven't felt this good about the US economy in nearly two years.
The consumer sentiment index for July came in at a reading of 71.6, revised down from 72.6 but still notably higher than the 64.4 last month and 51.5 in July 2022. This marks the highest reading for the index since October 2021.
"Overall, the sharp rise in sentiment was largely attributable to the continued slowdown in inflation along with stability in labor markets," the University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers Director Joanna Hsu said in the release. "However, sentiment for lower-income consumers fell. This group anticipates that inflation and their income prospects will both worsen in the year ahead, highlighting the heterogeneity of views across the population."
