Stocks rose slightly above the flatline on Thursday, attempting to rebound from a sell-off as Treasury yields marched higher and investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was just above the flatline, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) popped 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising 0.2%.

Treasury yields climbed for the fourth day in a row, keeping up the pressure on stocks, as investors kept a wary eye on developments in the Middle East conflict.

The benchmark 10-year yield (^TNX) closed in on reaching 5% for the first time in 16 years, while the 2-year yield — seen as a guide to interest-rate expectations — jumped to its highest since 2006 around 5.24%.

Powell's comments on Thursday will be scrutinized for signs that the Fed intends to hike rates again this year, as the US economy is proving resilient. Given that, some strategists are questioning whether it's time for the central bank to raise its target for inflation.

Read more: What a Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Investors are also watching for any potential impact of elevated interest rates on corporate performance as the third quarter earnings season rolls on.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday he was worried that higher borrowing costs would prevent customers from affording the company's electric vehicles, speaking after the company's earnings missed estimates. Tesla shares fell almost 8% in early trading.

Meanwhile, Netflix (NFLX) shares jumped around 14% at the opening bell after the streamer posted a surge in subscriber numbers and said it will raise prices in the US.

Earnings results flooded in Thursday morning, with American Airlines (AAL) shares rising as the company reported record third quarter revenue. AT&T (T) stock popped as the company added more wireless subscribers than Wall Street had expected.

In economic data, weekly jobless claims hit their lowest levels since January, as the US labor market continues to show strength.

