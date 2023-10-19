Stocks reach for gains amid surging Treasury yields: Stock market news today
Stocks rose slightly above the flatline on Thursday, attempting to rebound from a sell-off as Treasury yields marched higher and investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was just above the flatline, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) popped 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising 0.2%.
Treasury yields climbed for the fourth day in a row, keeping up the pressure on stocks, as investors kept a wary eye on developments in the Middle East conflict.
The benchmark 10-year yield (^TNX) closed in on reaching 5% for the first time in 16 years, while the 2-year yield — seen as a guide to interest-rate expectations — jumped to its highest since 2006 around 5.24%.
Powell's comments on Thursday will be scrutinized for signs that the Fed intends to hike rates again this year, as the US economy is proving resilient. Given that, some strategists are questioning whether it's time for the central bank to raise its target for inflation.
Investors are also watching for any potential impact of elevated interest rates on corporate performance as the third quarter earnings season rolls on.
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday he was worried that higher borrowing costs would prevent customers from affording the company's electric vehicles, speaking after the company's earnings missed estimates. Tesla shares fell almost 8% in early trading.
Meanwhile, Netflix (NFLX) shares jumped around 14% at the opening bell after the streamer posted a surge in subscriber numbers and said it will raise prices in the US.
Earnings results flooded in Thursday morning, with American Airlines (AAL) shares rising as the company reported record third quarter revenue. AT&T (T) stock popped as the company added more wireless subscribers than Wall Street had expected.
In economic data, weekly jobless claims hit their lowest levels since January, as the US labor market continues to show strength.
Tesla stock slides after Q3 earnings call
Tesla (TSLA) stock dropped more than 8% on Thursday in reaction to the company's latest quarterly earnings release.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports:
The electric vehicle maker missed on both the top and bottom lines, though the company did reveal that Cybertruck deliveries are on track for November 30 of this year.
For the quarter, Tesla reported top-line revenue of $23.4 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $24.06 billion; however, revenue did climb 13% from a year ago. From a profitability standpoint, Tesla reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 versus $0.74 expected and adjusted net income of $2.3 billion versus the $2.56 billion expected.
The drop in profitability could be attributed to expected downward pressure on margins since Tesla began its cost-cutting efforts late last year. Tesla reported Q3 gross margin of 17.9%, slightly missing Wall Street estimates of 18.0%. Last quarter Tesla reported a gross margin of 18.2%.
"The quarter itself delivered auto [gross margin] (ex credits) of 16.3% vs. the Street at 17.6% with margins that should stabilize over the coming quarters however Tesla is not committing to the end of price cuts and that is a big problem and overhang for the stock in the near-term," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note published Thursday morning. Wedbush lowered its Tesla price target to $310 from $350 following Q3 earnings.
Looking ahead to future products, Tesla revealed Cybertruck deliveries remain on track for later this year, with deliveries beginning on Nov. 30. On the conference call, Musk said it would take a year to 18 months before the Cybertruck would be cash-flow positive, and that by 2025 he expected a production run rate of 250,000 units a year. Musk added that Tesla would face "enormous challenges" in reaching volume production of the Cybertruck.
"We believe the 3Q report will add to near-to-intermediate term investor concerns given company commentary that the current macro backdrop/higher rates could gate its growth (including how quickly it ramps factories), and comments that the initial Cybertruck ramp could be slow," Goldman analyst Mark Delaney wrote in a note to investors. Delaney subsequently lowered his Tesla price target to $235 from $265 following the Q3 report.
Stocks open higher
Stocks were in the green at the market open on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings results from Big Tech companies and awaited a key speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 30-year Treasury (^TYX) touched above 5%, while the 10-year yield (^TNX) pressed above 4.9%, hovering near its highest level since 2006.
Netflix, AT&T, and Peloton: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Thursday:
Netflix (NFLX): Shares surged 13% premarket on Thursday after it reported a nearly 9 million rise in third quarter subscribers.
AT&T Inc. (T): Shares rose 4% premarket after raising its annual free cash flow forecast and its quarterly subscriber additions beat estimates.
Peloton (PTON): Shares dropped by over 5%. The fitness group announced its partnership on Wednesday with the NBA and WNBA for the upcoming season.
Nokia Oyj (NOK): Nokia’s share price fell 4% on Thursday. Nokia said it will cut up to 14,000 jobs to reduce costs.
Stock futures little changed with Powell speech ahead
US stock futures hovered above the flatline on Thursday as Treasury yields continued to rally and earnings to roll in, as investors looked ahead to comments from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.03%, or 11 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures added 0.06%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) rose 0.21%.
