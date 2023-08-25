Stocks retreat after Powell delivers cautious message: Stock market news today
After an initial jolt, stocks gave up gains Friday morning after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is "prepared to raise rates further," during his widely anticipated remarks at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming.
Wall Street initially reacted by inching upward, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining as much as 1%. But investors appeared to adopt a dimmer interpretation as they digested the speech.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged down by 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) decreased 0.4%, setting the major averages up for another loss after Powell delivered a cautious message reiterating the Fed's fight to bring inflation back to its 2% target.
The negative turn on Wall Street comes after Thursday's retreat when stocks finished lower across the board as the Nasdaq fell nearly 2%, forfeiting gains from an early rally spurred by Nvidia's (NVDA) strong earnings report.
Powell's remarks reinforced prior comments by Boston Fed president Susan Collins — who spoke to Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger in an interview from Jackson Hole — suggesting higher interest rates may be needed to tame inflation.
Last year, stocks sold off sharply during Powell's speech in Jackson Hole, which said the Fed would continue raising interest rates "until the job is done" bringing down inflation. Since that speech, interest rates have risen an additional 300 basis points with the fed funds rate now at its highest level since 2001.
A rollercoaster morning for stocks
Stocks were whipping around in morning trade on Friday as investors worked to find a clear direction following Fed Chair Jay Powell's speech in Jackson Hole.
With the Fed chair unequivocal in his view the Fed will work to bring inflation back to its 2% target, stocks initially fell as Powell's remarks were released.
A rally soon ensued, with the Nasdaq rising as much as 1%. At least one Wall Street expert in our inbox pointed to Powell's comment which said, "Given how far we have come, at upcoming meetings we are in a position to proceed carefully as we assess the incoming data and the evolving outlook and risks."
"Proceed carefully" being a sign for investors an easier Fed could be coming into view.
By 10:45 a.m. ET, however, stocks had moved into red figures with the Nasdaq down 0.3%, the S&P 500 off 0.2%, and the Dow down 0.1%.
Powell's outline for the Fed's next moves, however softened on the margins, only really opened two possibilities for interest rates in the near term: unchanged or higher.
'We are prepared to raise rates further'
Fed Chair Jay Powell's highly-anticipated speech from Jackson Hole on Friday was largely a reiteration of the message he's been trying to get across for months — the Fed will not quit in its fight to bring inflation back to 2%.
The key pull from Powell's speech is right at the top (emphasis ours):
"At last year's Jackson Hole symposium, I delivered a brief, direct message. My remarks this year will be a bit longer, but the message is the same: It is the Fed's job to bring inflation down to our 2 percent goal, and we will do so. We have tightened policy significantly over the past year. Although inflation has moved down from its peak—a welcome development—it remains too high. We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective."
Elsewhere in Powell's speech, a strong economy, strong labor market, and some notable dynamics in the economy that could help ease inflation pressures get some play.
Following Powell's comments, stocks were higher.
Overall, an important examination of the economy from the Fed chair we think is worth an investor's time to read in full.
- H
Stocks rise ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech
Wall Street rang in the day on a high note in anticipation of Fed Chair Jay Powell’s remarks at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming, which is scheduled to begin less than an hour after the opening bell. The market already recoiled Thursday when Boston Fed president Susan Collins suggested higher interest rates may be needed to tame inflation, during an interview with Yahoo Finance. Market watchers will be looking for more clarity from Powell and insight on the direction of the Fed's interest rate policy.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged higher by 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced 0.5%, setting the major averages up for a win after Thursday’s tumble.
- J
Affirm, DWAC, Nordstrom: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday:
Disney (DIS): Disney stock remained an investor focus early Friday after shares fell nearly 4% on Thursday to reach a 9-year low as the entertainment giant's turnaround continues to draw skepticism on Wall Street.
Affirm (AFRM): Shares of the payments company rose by 8% after its fourth-quarter revenue results beat analysts’ estimates.
Nordstrom (JWN): The retailer’s share price fell 3% premarket on Friday, reversing gains seen late Thursday, after the company offered a cautious outlook for the back half of 2023.
Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC): DWAC, the group which has agreed to merge with Donald Trump’s media company saw shares fall 3% after the former US president returned to X, formerly known as Twitter.
Workday (WDAY): Shares rose 3% after its earnings topped analyst estimates.
