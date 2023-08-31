Stocks rise after PCE data signals cooling inflation: Stock market news today
Wall Street stocks were mixed on Thursday afternoon after fresh data hinted at the easing in inflation that the Federal Reserve is looking for.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) sank 0.15%, or about 50 points, even as it was buoyed by a jump in Salesforce shares (CRM) after the software giant's AI-fueled earnings beat. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) lifted just above the flat line, adding 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added roughly 0.3%.
Thursday's update to the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index showed the Fed's preferred inflation measure edged higher in July, with both headline and "core" readings in line with expectations.
"Despite the apparent strength of real demand, inflationary pressures continued to ease," Capital Economics economist Paul Ashworth wrote in a note to clients.
Stocks are eyeing a fifth straight day of gains to close out a losing August, as investors take heart from signs of a soft landing for the US economy in this week's clutch of data. That is spurring bets the Fed could ease off on its interest rate hikes at its upcoming September meeting.
Meanwhile, US jobless claims fell to 228,000 last week, undershooting expectations for 235,000, according to official figures released Thursday. That sets the scene for Friday's August jobs report, seen as key to the Fed's decision making in its mission to temper price pressures.
Why the Great Resignation ended
Recruiters and workers looking to take the leap say the labor market has shifted from one that was ripe with opportunities for job seekers into another where employers now have the leverage.
The market for workers has devolved into a more challenging environment as qualified and laid-off workers flood application portals and companies tap the breaks on job listings to cope with an uncertain economic outlook.
Tens of millions of workers quit their jobs during the Great Resignation. They ditched low-wage service employment for higher pay, forged new careers or traded up for promotions at rival companies.
But as the labor market cools amid a tightening campaign by the Federal Reserve, that massive reshuffling has come to an end.
"The Great Resignation is over," said Nick Bunker, the economic research director for North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab. "After two-plus years spent quitting and finding new and better opportunities ... workers are now voluntarily leaving their jobs at the same rate they were prior to the pandemic."
The number of open jobs in the US fell to a two-year low in July, according to the latest Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, published Tuesday. The JOLTS data revealed there were 8.8 million jobs open at the end of July, a decrease from the 9.16 million job openings in the month prior. The report also showed a decline in the quits rate, a signal of workers' confidence in their ability to land a new job. The quits rate fell to 2.3%, the lowest since January 2021
Biden entices automakers with $12 billion grant to retrofit plants for EVs
The Biden administration dangled another incentive for automakers to accelerate their shift toward electric vehicles by offering up to $12 billion in grants and loans to retrofit their facilities to produce electric and hybrid vehicles. The move highlights the administration's efforts to reshape the auto industry while keeping labor considerations top of mind.
One of sticking points in the larger debate over the transition away from fossil fuels has been the impact on the US labor force. And US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm seemed acutely away of that tension as she announced the funding program. "While we transition to EVs, we want to ensure that workers can transition in place, that there is no worker, no community left behind," said Granholm, the former governor of Michigan, an automaker stronghold.
Shares of General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) both gained nearly 1% following the news.
President Joe Biden said in a statement that "building a clean energy economy can and should provide a win-win opportunity for auto companies and unionized workers who have anchored the American economy for decades."
Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page during afternoon trading on Thursday:
Tilray (TLRY): The pharmaceutical and cannabis company surged 12% after the US Department of Health and Human Services issued recommendations to the DEA on loosening restrictions and drug-based offenses surrounding marijuana.
Shopify (SHOP): Shopify shares rose 9% after the company announced a partnership with Amazon to allow merchants who pay for Shopify’s e-commerce tools to use Amazon’s logistics network. Amazon stock also gained 1.9%
Salesforce (CRM): Shares of the software giant gained 3% Thursday morning after it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Salesforce raised its full-year revenue and earnings outlook, while issuing third-quarter guidance that was above what analysts were expecting.
Dollar General (DG): The discount retailer's shares plummeted 12% after it cut its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday. Its outlook was hurt by a decline in store traffic and its move to sell more low-margin essentials over discretionary products.
UBS (UBS): Shares in the Swiss investment bank more than 4% following the news that it had made a bumper quarterly profit after the historic Credit Suisse takeover.
Stocks mixed ahead of crucial jobs report
Wall Street retreated Thursday afternoon giving up some earlier gains as the major averages were mixed ahead of the August jobs report set to be released on Friday morning. The cautious mood reflected the uncertainty over the Fed's next move, which will likely be influenced by labor market data expected to show continued cooling.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged just above the flat line, rising 0.02%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced about 0.2%.
What to expect from the August jobs report
The first day of September will offer a crucial batch of data that will influence the path of the Fed's interest rate policy.
Part of the central bank's goal in achieving a "soft landing" is to tame what was a white hot labor market. Market watchers expect the monthly data report from the BLS to show that growth in the US labor market continued to slow, Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports.
A continued deceleration would bolster the case for the Fed's successful handling of its tightening campaign, and give central bankers added confidence that the economy is headed in the right direction.
Consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg show that nonfarm payrolls in August are expected to rise by 170,000 while the unemployment rate will remain steady at 3.5%. In July, the US economy added 187,000 jobs while unemployment ticked down to 3.5%.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the labor market's rebalancing is "incomplete," reiterating his stance that to pull inflation back down to the Fed's goal of 2% will require some pain. If the tightness in the labor market resists easing that might force central bankers to once again hike interest rates or keep them higher for longer.
Some signs from other economic data have suggested that the US economy may be cooling. New data from ADP released Wednesday showed private employers added 177,000 jobs in August, a significant slowdown from the 371,000 jobs added in July. And earlier this week the latest Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, showed job openings in July fell below 9 million for the first time in more than two years.
Stocks trending in morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page during morning trading on Thursday:
Salesforce (CRM): Shares of the software giant gained 4% Thursday morning after it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Salesforce raised its full-year revenue and earnings outlook, while issuing third-quarter guidance that was above what analysts were expecting.
Five Below (FIVE): The discount retailer tumbled 3% after it cut its profit outlook for the year. It lowered its guidance in part because of "shrink", or missing merchandise — a common theme among retailers during tough earnings calls.
Dollar General (DG): The discount retailer's shares plummeted 17% after it cut its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday. Its outlook was hurt by a decline in store traffic and its move to sell more low-margin essentials over discretionary products.
UBS (UBS): Shares in the Swiss investment bank climbed 5% following the news that it had made a bumper quarterly profit after the historic Credit Suisse takeover.
Fed's preferred inflation measure edges higher in July
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure edged higher in July, reversing some of the prior month's sharp drop as the central bank works to bring inflation back to its 2% target.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index excluding the cost of food and energy, or so-called "core" PCE, rose 4.2% over the prior year in July, in-line with economist expectations and up from 4.1% in June, data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed.
On a headline basis, which includes all categories, PCE inflation rose 3.3% year-over-year in July, up from 3% the month prior and in line with expectations.
Personal consumption expenditures jumped at a robust pace in July, rising 0.8% versus 0.6% the month prior, driven in part by the success of the "Barbenheimer" theatrical double header, along with the Taylor Swift and Beyonce concert tours.
"Despite the apparent strength of real demand, inflationary pressures continued to ease," wrote Paul Ashworth, an economist at Oxford Economics, in a note to clients on Thursday.
Core PCE is the inflation measurement preferred by the Fed, as PCE — unlike the more widely-cited Consumer Price Index (CPI) — feeds directly into GDP.
Speaking last week at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation still remains too high.
Stocks open higher as inflation reading ticks up but meets expectations
Wall Street rang in the day on a positive note as investors digested fresh inflation data that edged higher in July even as the Fed works to bring inflation back to its 2% target.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged higher by 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced about 0.2%, setting the major averages up for a win after its tumble Thursday.
UBS, Dollar General, Shopify: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Thursday.
UBS (UBS): Shares in the investment bank were up 5% following the news that it made a bumper $29 billion quarterly profit after the historic Credit Suisse takeover.
Dollar General (DG): The retailer's shares plummeted by 13% after cutting its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, hurt by a decline in store traffic and the discount retailer's move to sell more low-margin essentials over discretionary products.
Baidu (BIDU): Shares in the Chinese tech giant fell by 2% after it was announced it launched an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to the public after receiving government approval, as China's government pushes to widen the use of such products amid competition with the United States.
Shopify (SHOP): Shopify shares were up 6% after it announced a deal had been struck with Amazon to allow merchants who pay for Shopify’s e-commerce tools to use Amazon’s logistics network.
Stock futures mixed with PCE inflation data ahead
A rise in Salesforce shares post-earnings was helping bolster the Dow ahead of the open Thursday, as investors counted down to key PCE inflation data that could influence Federal Reserve policy decision making.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.34%, or 120 points, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were 0.09% higher. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.08%.
The major US equity benchmarks booked a fourth day of wins on Wednesday after a run of weaker-than-expected data that lifted hopes for a Fed pullback on interest rate hikes.
