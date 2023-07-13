Stocks rise amid more signs of cooling inflation: Stock market news today
Stocks kept up their rally on Thursday, after producer price data gave further evidence inflation is cooling and earnings season started to get underway.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.5%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) led gains, rising about 1%.
A drop in headline consumer inflation to a two-year low gave markets a boost of energy on Wednesday, and was acting as a drag on the dollar.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) reading for June came in at 0.1%, undershooting expectations. Meanwhile, Labor Department data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
A cooldown in inflation could give the Federal Reserve reason ease up on its rate-hike campaign, though the CME FedWatch Tool shows most traders still see odds above 90% for an increase in July.
Another potential impetus for the rally arrives with the start of earnings season. Upbeat reports from PepsiCo and Delta got the ball rolling Thursday, but the true kickoff comes Friday with results from Wall Street banks like JPMorgan and Citi.
Producer prices post 12th-straight monthly decline
New economic data continues to show inflation cooling at a faster pace than experts had projected. Thursday's release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) showed prices rose 0.1% in June compared to the year prior. "Core" prices, which strip out the volatile food and energy categories, rose 2.4%. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a 0.4% rise in headline PPI and a 2.4% increase in core PPI, respectively.
The data comes 24 hours after the latest Consumer Prices Index showed inflation grew at its slowest pace since March 2021 during the month of June. The positive inflation prints have brought optimism that a July interest rate hike could be the last of the cycle.
"The immediate monetary policy implications are minimal as the Fed is very likely to press ahead with plans to raise rates at the July FOMC meeting," Oxford Economics economists Matthew Martin and Ryan Sweet wrote on Thursday. "However, together with yesterday's CPI release, the report add weight to our view that will prove to be the last hike this cycle."
Stock futures rise with producer price data ahead
The major US equity gauges were on track to keep rallying on Thursday, with fresh data on inflation ahead after markets got an uplift from a cooling in consumer price rises.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were up 0.34%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were slightly higher, up 0.16%, or 56 points. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped 0.70%.
An update on a key inflation gauge, the Producer Price Index, is due Thursday. Meanwhile, investors absorbed upbeat second-quarter earnings from PepsiCo and Delta Air Lines to get the season rolling.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance