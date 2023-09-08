Stocks rise as Fed officials hint at rate respite: Stock market news today
Stocks edged steadily upward Friday, with the Nasdaq shaking off an Apple-fueled (AAPL) slide, after officials hinted the Federal Reserve could hold off from hiking interest rates at its meeting in September.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added about 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) put on around 0.2% as Apple's shares recovered from a two-day slump that dragged down tech stocks.
Investors are weighing comments by several Fed policymakers that appeared to signal they could hold off from further rate hikes this year. That optimism was bolstered by Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams saying on Thursday that US monetary policy is “in a good place,” though he did stress officials would be guided by economic data.
Inflation data is key to the Fed's decision on whether to keep rates higher for longer, and concerns are growing about rising energy prices and their potential to keep price pressures hot. The start of a strike at Chevron's natural gas plants in Australia — which provide over 5% of global LNG supply — was seen as driving a jump in European gas futures (NG=F) on Friday. That follows a recent run-up in oil prices (CL=F) that also spread worries.
Reports of Chinese curbs on the use of the iPhone by government officials and inside state companies sent Apple shares tumbling this week, wiping almost $200 billion off the stock's market value. The slide sent jitters through markets, hitting the iPhone maker's Asia suppliers in particular. The stock was up just over 1% in the early going on Friday.
But with Apple just days away from launching its next iPhone model, some analysts have soured on the stock — meaning its plunge may not be over yet. At the same time, Samsung is positioning its new Galaxy foldable smartphones as key contenders to take market share from the iPhone.
Stocks gain in afternoon trading
Wall Street clung to modest gains during the afternoon session as investors continue to digest the latest comments from Fed policymakers hinting at keeping interest rates unchanged in an effort to bring inflation back to its 2% target.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged higher by about 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) increased 0.3%.
US funds flock to Middle East piggy bank
Facing higher interest rates and a funding environment that’s dried up in the wake of the pandemic, American venture capitalists and private equity funds are looking elsewhere for money: the energy-rich monarchies of the Middle East.
The appeal of overseas funding comes as investor appetite in the US has dwindled. Investors put $33 billion toward US-based venture capital funds in the first half of this year, according to PitchBook. That’s less than half the $74 billion in the same period in 2021, during the heady days of the pandemic when interest rates were far lower.
Flush with cash from an energy boom, the Middle East's sovereign-wealth funds are drawing new partnerships, the Wall Street Journal reports, as traditional sources of funding including pension plans and college endowments are in retreat as higher interest rates drove losses in their portfolios.
The new financial relationships clash with an earlier period when American finance executives pulled back from relations with Saudi Arabia after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Some executives continue to regard the kingdom as a toxic place to do business and as human-rights groups say its treatment of government dissidents remains a serious problem
Coinbase eyes the international market as US troubles go unresolved
The troubled crypto industry received a shot of optimism as Coinbase unveiled plans for expansion abroad. Chief executive Brian Armstrong told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview on Thursday that the crypto exchange has no plans of leaving the US, but that the American company will advance its “multinational reach."
For years crypto companies have operated in a legal gray area in the US. More recently that ambiguity has crystallized into a crackdown by regulatory watchdogs in lawsuits, investigations and heightened enforcement actions. Armstrong said the company is looking to expand into markets where clear rules are already taking hold, which would relieve some of the pressure that Coinbase faces on its home turf. Some priority markets include Europe, Canada, Brazil and Australia.
Armstrong highlighted the tension between industry players and US regulators by saying that it “would certainly help” if Gary Gensler, the head of the SEC, were no longer in charge. But he added that he expects the uncertainty in the US to find resolution eventually, either through the courts or new laws written by Congress.
Stocks trending in morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page during morning trading on Friday.
DocuSign (DOCU): The electronic signature company shed some of its gains from earlier in the week after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook, while also expanding its buyback program by $300 million.
Coinbase (COIN): The crypto exchange rose 0.09% after announcing a new phase of its international expansion, with a focus on acquiring licenses and registering and establishing operations in markets that the company sees as providing clarity on rules of the road. Those markets include Europe, Canada, Brazil and Australia.
Kroger (KR): The stock rose more than 4% morning trading even as it missed same-store sales estimates and posted a net loss in the quarter related to a nationwide opioid settlement. Kroger is also planning to merge with rival Albertsons Companies (ACI).
Qualcomm (QCOM): Shares in the world’s biggest supplier of smartphone chips ended a painful slide after the company suffered its worst stock decline in a month as developments in China are threatening the company’s sales.
Stocks open flat as Fed policy weighs on investors
Wall Street rang in the day just above the flat line as investors parsed the latest comments from Fed policymakers hinting at keeping interest rates unchanged in an effort to bring inflation back to its 2% target.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged higher by 0.02%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased 0.02%, or 7 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced 0.2%, setting the major averages up for a modest win to wrap the week.
Qualcomm, RH, and Kroger: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday:
Qualcomm (QCOM): Shares in the world’s biggest supplier of smartphone chips continued to slip after the company suffered its worst stock decline in a month as developments in China threatening the company’s sales.
RH (RH): Luxury furniture retailer RH saw its shares fall by 7% after it lowered its revenue projections. RH cited a challenging luxury home market for the slowdown.
Kroger (KR): Shares fell in premarket trading as it missed same-store sales estimates and posted a net loss in the quarter related to a nationwide opioid settlement. Kroger is also planning to merge with rival Albertsons Companies (ACI).
AGBA (AGBA): AGBA shares were up 35% after announcing a $50 million equity purchase agreement.
Stock futures inch lower as hopes grow for Fed pause
The major stock gauges were poised to open in the red on Friday, as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve officials that gave hope for a respite in interest-rate hikes.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped 0.14%, or 50 points, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost 0.15%. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.17%, as Apple shares stabilized after a two-day slide.
