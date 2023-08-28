Stocks rise as investors look to coming inflation, jobs data: Stock market news today
Wall Street on Monday looked past the cautious message delivered by Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week and braced for key inflation and jobs data arriving Thursday and Friday.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged higher by 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.6%, or more than 200 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced 0.8%, notching a win during the final trading days of a bumpy August.
The economic and earnings calendars were sparsely populated to start the week, with no major earnings announcements while the Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing report served as the most notable piece of economic data. That report showed a continued pullback in the manufacturing sector in Texas.
While calls for a US recession have simmered or reversed in recent weeks, more market observers are bracing for a longer period of heightened interest rates. Powell's speech in Jackson Hole Friday morning, while balanced and cautious, provided more fuel to investors who believe that the Fed will raise rates before the end of the year.
The data set to arriving in the coming days will offer central bankers more feedback on whether prior rate hikes have done enough to ease pricing pressures or if more increases are needed to tame inflation.
Student loan interest restarts this week
Student borrowers who received a reprieve from interest and repayments during the pandemic will see the beginning of the end of that relief later this week.
On Friday, student loan interest will begin to accrue again, the first step before payments restart in October. The change marks what many borrowers and companies say will be a challenging and disorienting time for student borrows who will suddenly shoulder a new financial burden after years of leniency. The first student loan payments are due as early as Oct. 1.
As the pandemic relief sunsets, the Biden administration unveiled a new income-driven repayment plan, allowing qualifying borrowers to lower monthly payments, receive faster forgiveness for some, and to prevent their balances from growing due to unpaid interest.
TransUnion's head of global research and consulting Charlie Wise told Yahoo Finance that roughly 40 million consumers will face the "payment shock" when student debt relief ends.
SEC settles with an entertainment company in first NFT enforcement action
The SEC announced on Monday its first enforcement action involving NFTs, charging media and entertainment company Impact Theory with offering unregistered crypto asset securities.
Impact Theory violated federal securities laws by offering and selling NFTs to the public in an unregistered offering, the SEC found, as it raised about $30 million from hundreds of investors.
The settlement highlights the increasing pressure facing the crypto industry from regulators seeking to forge new rules of the road for digital assets.
"Without registration, investors of all types are deprived of the protections afforded them by the robust disclosures and other safeguards long provided by our securities laws," said Antonia Apps, Director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office.
Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, Impact Theory agreed to a $6 million settlement and a cease-and-desist order.
Two SEC commissioners disagreed with the enforcement action, arguing that, "Because it is the first NFT settlement, this enforcement action raises many difficult questions. The Commission should have grappled with these questions long ago and offered guidance when NFTs first started proliferating." The dissenting commissioners offered a list of discussion questions to help the agency navigate the issue, including asking how recent legislative efforts on crypto should apply to securities laws and NFTs, and if other regulatory frameworks, aside from of securities laws, are is better suited to grapple with NFTs.
Nvidia mania meets China tensions
The geopolitics of technology and trade, specifically the US government’s tensions with China, poses a significant risk to one of Wall Street’s AI darlings, Nvidia (NVDA). The company, which has nearly tripled in value so far this year, relies on the Chinese market for about 20% to 25% of its data center businesses.
But as the Biden administration reportedly eyes new restrictions on China's ability to access critical technology, likely including the high-end chips Nvidia sells to power new AI platforms, the company faces risks that Wall Street hasn’t priced in, reports Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi.
Lost in the enthusiasm for Nvidia's massive quarter and outlook was a clear warning from executives about conflict with China.
"Given the strength of demand for our products worldwide, we do not anticipate that additional export restrictions on our Data Center GPUs, if adopted, would have an immediate material impact to our financial results," Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress said. "However, over the long term, restrictions prohibiting the sale of our Data Center GPUs to China, if implemented, will result in a permanent loss and opportunity for the U.S. industry to compete and lead in one of the world's largest markets."
Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in afternoon trading on Monday:
CrowdStrike (CRWD): Shares fell 3% in the afternoon trading session after Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the cybersecurity company to Equalweight from Overweight and cut its price target to $167 from $178 ahead of second-quarter earnings results later this week.
Hostess (TWNK): The maker of the Twinkie is up almost another 3% following a report that industry titans have expressed interest in buying Hostess Brands. The stock soared more than 20% on Friday with potential suitors including PepsiCo (PEP), Mondelez (MDLZ), General Mills (GIS), and Hershey (HSY).
Xpeng (XPEV): Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng rose about 4% after the company said it will pay up to $744 million for DiDi Global's electric car development business.As part of the deal, XPeng plans to launch a brand new smart EV brand. The first car in that brand, an A-class Smart EV, is expected to be released in 2024.
Rite Aid (RAD): The drugstore chain remained on the trending page after news broke late Friday that the company is preparing a bankruptcy filing. The stock surged 14% in the afternoon. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Yahoo Finance that bankruptcy planning is underway, with part of that plan likely to include shuttering more than 400 stores.
XPeng inks massive deal with ride-share giant Didi
Two of the most prominent tech companies in China just joined forces.
As Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports:
Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng signed a development deal with mobility and ride-sharing giant Didi.
In an all-stock deal worth $744 million (HK $5.84 billion), Didi will take a 3.25% stake in Xpeng in exchange for Didi’s EV and autonomous assets.
Xpeng will then launch a new “Smart EV” brand in partnership with Didi called Project “MONA,” where the new brand will aim to sell EVs in the 150,000 yuan range, or $20,000. The first Smart EV will be an A-class car (small footprint vehicle) that will come in 2024.
The agreement states that Xpeng will become the first automotive company with “comprehensive support from the ecosystem of Didi,” the companies said in a statement.
The two companies will also work together on marketing, financial services, charging networks, and autonomous technology for the new brand. The new A-class cars will also operate on Didi’s ride-sharing platform.
XPeng shares listed in on the NYSE climbed nearly 3% in early trade following the news.
Investors brace for 'higher for longer' interest rates post-Jackson Hole
The much-anticipated Jackson Hole Economic Symposium served as a reminder to investors that the Federal Reserve is committed to keeping interest rates high in order to reach its inflation target.
"At last year's Jackson Hole symposium, I delivered a brief, direct message," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday. "My remarks this year will be a bit longer, but the message is the same: It is the Fed's job to bring inflation down to our 2 percent goal, and we will do so."
As Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger pointed out, Powell explained he sees two future paths for interest rates — flat or higher.
"Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high," he said. "We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective."
Other Fed officials agreed for the need for higher interest rates while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde echoed similar sentiments for the EU.
“While progress is being made the fight against inflation is not yet won," she said Friday in Jackson Hole, adding interest rates in the EU will need to stay high "as long as necessary."
On Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped to roughly 4.22% after settling at 4.24% on Friday.
Shares of 3M Company (MMM) rose nearly 5% on Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported the company was close to a settlement on claims from hundreds of thousands of veterans over faulty earplugs. 3M would pay $5.5 billion in the settlement, according the Journal.
Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Xpeng (XPEV) rose more than 6% after it said it will pay up to $744 million for Didi global's electric car development business.
Rite Aid (RAD) stock remained on the Yahoo Finance trending page after news broke late Friday that the company is preparing a bankruptcy filing. After falling more than 50% during Friday's session, shares were up nearly 20% Monday morning.
