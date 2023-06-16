Stocks rise as rally continues with economy in focus: Stock market news today
US stocks rose at Friday's open, after rallying the previous day amid signs of a resilient economy that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve could end its rate-hike campaign soon.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) both ticked up around 0.4%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) was up slightly less.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index showed consumers are slightly more confident about the state of the economy, a data point that could help tilt a "hawkish" Fed closer to a July rate hike.
The June preliminary number came in at 63.9, compared to expectations of 60.5, according to estimates from Bloomberg. The index had dipped to 59.2 last month in its first dip since February.
Global stocks were getting a lift from growing expectations that China will have to bump up stimulus as its recovery stutters.
But the US bull market could face a test as $4.2 trillion in options expire Friday. That typically leads to portfolio reshuffles, which have led to sudden price swings in the past.
Also, the survey found consumers' expectations of inflation in the year ahead fell significantly. Survey respondents expect inflation at 3.3% by this time next year, compared to a 4.2% reading last month. That is the lowest reading since March 2021.
Stocks opened higher on Friday as markets look to close out another week of gains following the the Federal Reserve's 'hawkish' pause on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were each up about 0.3% shortly after the opening bell.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is due out at 10 a.m. ET, offering the final piece of economic data for the week. Economists expect the June preliminary number to come in at 60.5, compared to 59.2 last month, according to estimates from Bloomberg.
The most enthusiastic market rally in 19 years
In case you haven't heard — the stock market has been going up.
After entering a new bull market last week, stock bulls continue to remain in control with the major averages again poised for weekly gains.
And though the initial knock on this bull run is that it was only a few stocks doing the leading, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre noted in Friday's Morning Brief that the other 493 members of the S&P 500 are now getting in on the action.
Amid this broadening of the market rally, the S&P 500 has also become overextended, at least compared to market history.
Here's Bespoke Investment Group on the superlative: "For the last ten trading days now, the S&P 500 has closed more than two standard deviations above its 50-day moving average (what we call short-term 'extreme' overbought levels), and yesterday almost closed three standard deviations above its 50-DMA (+2.97). That was its most overbought close since November 2004 which was right after George W Bush won re-election over John Kerry."
In plain English, think of the 50-day moving average as the best indicator of the market's short-term direction. How much the market trades above or below that level, then, can be thought of as a proxy for whether investors are more or less excited about the market's prevailing trend than the 50-day suggests.
Bespoke also notes that the current streak of 10 days in "extreme overbought" territory hasn't exactly been common over the last 70-odd years of market history, with just 35 such streaks having occurred since 1952. This is also the first time we've seen the index at "extreme overbought" levels since April 2021.
The longest streak on record? 17 trading days back in December 1995.
Virgin Galactic rises 40% on commercial flight announcement
Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) were... taking off... lifting off... reaching terminal velocity, etc. after the company announced late Thursday plans to begin commercial space operations later this month.
In a release, the company said — "The first commercial spaceflight, 'Galactic 01,' is planned to fly between June 27 – June 30, 2023. The second commercial spaceflight, 'Galactic 02,' will follow in early August 2023, with monthly spaceflights expected thereafter."
Virgin Galactic stock was up as much as 42% in pre-market trade on Friday.
Over the last year, shares of the company are down about 30% as investors shied away from more speculative plays amid the Fed's rate hikes. Since its peak in early June 2021, the stock is off more than 80%.
Global stocks rise to highest levels in 14 months
The upbeat mood was playing out in global equities on Friday, amid hopes for more Chinese stimulus and for an end to Fed rate hikes.
The MSCI All-World index advanced about 0.2% on Friday, to its highest level since mid-April 2022.
The gains came as Japan's Nikkei 225 rose for the 10th week in a row, to log its longest win streak since February 2013. On Friday, the Bank of Japan decided to leave its negative interest rate unchanged.
Stock futures flat as upbeat mood fades
US stock futures lost hold of earlier gains to trade around the flatline Friday, as investors looked to economic data for cues to when and whether the Fed will hike rates again.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were down 15 points, less than 0.1%, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) showed a similar loss. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) we up just less than 0.1%.
The major benchmarks rallied Thursday, after data showed retail sales in May were stronger than expected in the US.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report is due later Friday, and will be watched for clues to the economic outlook.
