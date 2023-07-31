Stocks rise in run-up to tech results, jobs report: Stock market news today
Stocks gained in the early going on Monday, as investors prepared for earnings from two more megacap techs and for the July jobs report to land later this week.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were both up roughly 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added about 0.3%.
Second-quarter results from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) take center stage, after Meta's (META) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) releases wowed Wall Street last week. Eyes are on what the iPhone maker says about its Vision Pro headset and what the Facebook parent reveals about its cloud business.
The countdown is also on to the monthly nonfarm-payrolls report due Friday, which is expected to show jobs growth is still moderating, but still resilient. That's raising optimism the Fed can bring inflation down to its target without triggering a recession.
Adobe, Walmart, Yellow Corp.: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Monday:
Heineken N.V. (HEIA.AS) shares fell by 6% on Monday, as the Dutch brewer announced a cut to its financial outlook and a drop of 9% in net profit.
Shares in freight company Yellow Corporation (YELL) were down by 1% in premarket trading on Monday, as reports suggested the group would cease operations and file for bankruptcy after failing to refinance over $1 billion in debt.
Walmart (WMT) shares were up almost 1% in premarket trading after the company announced it had paid $1.4 billion to purchase the remaining stake in Flipkart from Tiger Global Management.
Shares in computer software company Adobe Inc. (ADBE) rose 2%, after Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss suggested that Adobe Inc.'s rally still has further to go. Weiss sees the stock adding a further 25% over the next year.
