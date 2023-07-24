Stocks rise to kick off big week with earnings, Fed decision: Stock market news today
Stocks rose to kick off the week as investors bided their time waiting for a crucial week of earnings to kick off and for a key policy decision from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led the way higher, moving over 0.5%, or more than 175 points — its 11th straight day of gains. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added around 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added 0.2%.
Earnings season moves into high gear this week, with over 150 companies on the S&P 500 on the docket. Eyes are on Big Tech results from Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Meta (META), given the Nasdaq was dragged down by second quarter reports from Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) last week.
Investors are also bracing for the Fed's interest rate decision at the end of its policymaker meeting on Wednesday, widely expected to deliver a hike. The question on minds is whether the central bank stays hawkish and signals more raises are likely, and what that means for the odds of the US economy avoiding a recession.
Dow wins 11th straight day
Strike summer: UPS and Teamsters edition
With the threat of the largest strike against a single business in US history, United Parcel Service (UPS) heads back to the negotiating table Tuesday to resolve a high-stakes dispute with the union that represents its 340,000 delivery and warehouse workers.
The two sides have already reached agreements on key factors including ending forced overtime and having air conditioning for new delivery cabs. But disputes over pay rates continue, Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan reports.
The company's labor contract with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters expires Aug. 1, and the Teamsters union has already threatened a strike if there is no pact by that day. A 10-day strike could result in economic losses of $7 billion, according to estimates from the Anderson Economic Group, a figure that includes lost wages of $1.1 billion for workers and $4 billion in losses for UPS customers.
The looming strike adds to an already intense summer of labor disputes. Hollywood is in the grips of a historic strike with unions representing both actors and writers joining the picket lines over a host of disagreements tied to pay, streaming, and the disruptive forces of AI technology.
IPO hype roars back as market heats up
After a period of cost-cutting, heavy tech-industry layoffs and prolonged pessimism on Wall Street, the IPO market is poised for a rebound. Investors are clamoring to get in on the next big thing as the stock market chases new highs and fears of a recession give way to an embrace of risk and optimism.
The public debut of Oddity Tech (ODD) last week offered a glimpse of the pent-up demand. Shares of the company are trading at more than 40% above the IPO price. And while fundraising for the first half of the year's IPOs is well below historical averages, the conditions that depressed the market are giving way. Inflation has cooled, many market observers see an end coming for interest rate hikes and investors are flashing bullish sentiment.
September will offer another sign of the IPO market’s newfound momentum. Arm, the British chip designer, is aiming to list shares as early as mid-September, the Wall Street Journal reports, targeting a valuation of more than $50 billion.
Bye bye, Twitter. Hello X
In Elon Musk's latest overhaul of Twitter, the billionaire owner is saying goodbye to the iconic blue bird logo and pressing forward with ambitions to turn the communications platform into a super app rebranded as X.
On Monday, the domain X.com directed users to Twitter's sign-in screen with a stylized blue "X" at the top of the page, which now also appears atop Twitter's main dashboard for web users.
Twitter's new chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, framed the rebrand as a way to reintroduce the platform to the world.
“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” she tweeted on Sunday. “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”
Alongside the cheerleading, some Twitter users criticized Musk's decision, for tossing away a recognizable brand. “Looking forward to Elon stans explaining to me how destroying a universally-recognizable brand is a smart business decision,” tweeted Ben Parr, the president of Octane AI.
Spotify confirms price hikes ahead of critical earnings report
Spotify (SPOT) will report second-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday as the music streamer confirmed previously reported price hikes will officially hit subscription plans in the US and a number of other territories, including the UK, Spain, France, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Peru.
Spotify increased the price of its ad-free premium subscription plan by $1 to $10.99 a month — a long-awaited change as the company continues its profitability push. The company's Duo plan will rise by $2 to $14.99 while the family plan will increase by $1 to $16.99. The student plan will also go up by $1 to $5.99 a month.
Existing subscribers will get a one-month grace period before the new pricing goes into effect, Spotify said on its website. The news comes as competitors Apple Music (AAPL), Amazon Music (AMZN), and most recently YouTube Music (GOOGL) have all announced higher prices.
"Ex foreign exchange implications we assume [the price hikes] would translate into a roughly 5% revenue bump or €786m for full-year 2024," Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen wrote in a note to clients ahead of the report. "With an implied 28% gross profit margin, €220m would fall to earnings."
Nollen, who reiterated his Outperform rating on the stock and boosted his price target to $200 a share from the prior $165, said he expects a "solid Q2 earnings from Spotify" with improved profitability and monthly active users, or MUAs, up another 20% year-over-year.
Still, the stock sank more than 5% on Monday following the price hike announcement as investors appeared concerned about what the increase could mean for Spotify's subscriber numbers.
Here's what Wall Street expects for the quarter, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates:
Revenue: 3.21 billion euros versus 2.50 billion euros in Q2 2022
Loss per share: -0.66 euros versus -0.85 euros in Q2 2022
Total monthly active users (MUAs): 530 million versus 433 million in Q2 2022
Stocks trending midday
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance's trending tickers page on Monday:
AMC stock (AMC) soared 30% during afternoon trading Monday after a court ruling denied AMC’s move to convert AMC preferred equity shares (APE) into regular AMC shares and the theater chain saw its busiest day in four years over the weekend.
Chevron (CVX) rose 3% after reporting preliminary second-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. The oil giant also announced that it waived the mandatory retirement age limit of 65 for its CEO, allowing current leader Mike Wirth to stay in the position for longer.
Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) advanced 2% after reporting mixed second-quarter results. The pizza chain missed on the top line, reporting a 3.8% decline in revenue.
Spotify (SPOT) fell by 5% following an announcement that the music streaming platform is raising prices for its premium plans across several countries including the United States as the company tries to improve profitability.
Federal Reserve poised to start raising rates again
The Federal Reserve appears likely to raise its key interest rate this week after taking a breather in June.
Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger reports Fed Chair Jay Powell is expected to raise interest rates by another 0.25% this week.
A 0.25% rate hike would mark the central bank's eleventh rate hike in nearly a year and a half and take its benchmark interest rate — the fed funds rate — to a range of 5.25%-5.50%, a 22-year high.
The Fed's two-day policy meeting will kick off on Tuesday with the central bank expected to announce its monetary policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. A press conference with Powell will begin 30 minutes later.
Data from the CME Group shows traders assigning a 99.8% chance on the Fed raising rates by 0.25% on Wednesday.
AMC shares soar after court halts stock conversion
AMC stock (AMC) soared roughly 20% on Monday morning after a court ruling denied AMC’s move to convert AMC preferred equity shares (APE) into regular AMC shares and the theater chain saw its busiest day in four years over the weekend.
Opening weekend for "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" brought more than 7.8 million moviegoers to AMC-operated theaters, according to the company. On Saturday, the theater chain posted the best single-day attendance since July 2019 while food and beverage revenue hit its second-highest daily total ever.
The stock had already been on the move after hours on Friday following a Delaware court ruling on AMC's share conversion. Shareholders initially approved the conversion of APE units into AMC common stock in March, pending the Delaware court ruling.
“Part of what swayed the judge was the nearly 3,000 individuals who sent in letters to sway the opinion, presumably out of concern for further share dilution,” Wedbush vice president of equity research Alicia Reese wrote in a note on Monday morning.
Services growth slows, manufacturing's decline eases
The first look at activity in the services and manufacturing sectors of the US economy in July from S&P Global out Monday morning showed the manufacturing downturn is easing while growth in the service sector continues to moderate.
S&P Global's flash Services PMI fell to 52.4 in July, a five-month low, while its flash Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.0, a three-month high. Readings above or below 50 represent the breakeven point for growth or expansion in these readings.
With the services sector — which has accounted for all of the growth in the US economy in recent months — slowing and the manufacturing sector continuing to decline, the readthrough on these reports was not unexpectedly dour from S&P's Chris Williamson.
"July is seeing an unwelcome combination of slower economic growth, weaker job creation, gloomier business confidence and sticky inflation," said Williamson, the chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
And in Williamson's view, this data is another reminder that forecasts, which have pushed out the timetable for — or likelihood of — a US recession, still don't take these risks off the table.
"Business optimism about the year-ahead outlook has deteriorated sharply to the lowest seen so far this year," Williamson said. "The darkening picture adds downside risks to output growth in the coming months which, alongside the slowing in the pace of expansion in July, will keep alive fear that the US economy may yet succumb to another downturn before the year is out."
And finally, Williamson notes that pricing commentary in these reports suggests that inflation falling below 3% in the coming months may be "elusive."
