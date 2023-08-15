Stocks see losses accelerate amid China woes, while US consumer stays healthy: Stock market news today
US stocks saw losses accelerate in midday trading on Tuesday as a retail-heavy week began by showing continued consumer resilience in the US, while China painted a grim picture for the world's second-largest economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) both fell about 0.8%% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped 0.7%.
The moves added pressure to a glum August for stocks after the indexes had a rebound day on Monday, with the Nasdaq rising over 1%.
Home Depot (HD) kicked off retail earnings week by beating estimates but warning of "continued pressure" on consumers, as the company said customers are pulling back on home-renovation projects. Target (TGT) is up next on Wednesday, while Walmart (WMT) reports Thursday.
Retail sales numbers out Tuesday morning, however, suggested continued health for the US consumer. Retail sales rose 0.7% in July from the previous month, more than Wall Street's estimates for 0.4% growth.
Meanwhile, China reported a further decline in health for its economy. China's central bank unexpectedly cut a range of key interest rates in a bid to spur growth in its sputtering economy. Notably, it also suspended the publication of its youth jobless data after months of spirals.
Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page on Tuesday:
D.R. Horton (DHI) rose 2% during afternoon trading on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new stake worth more than $700 million in the nation's largest homebuilder.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) fell 2.5%, following its banking peers into the red, after the credit rating agency Fitch warned it could slash ratings for dozens of lenders, marking the latest sign that the banking industry faces heightened pressure amid a tense lending environment as interest rates have risen. The warning came a week after Moody's analysts downgraded several small and mid-sized banks.
The Home Depot (HD) rose 0.43% after posting a slight earnings beat on Tuesday but warned of further pressures on consumers.
Discover Financial Services (DFS) dropped 10% on Tuesday a day after the company announced that Roger Hochschild would step down as CEO, effective immediately. John Owen, a board member at Discover, will serve as interim CEO and president.
Strength of US consumer not accurately reflected in markets: BofA
The US consumer has remained resilient in the face of inflation with July retail sales surprising to the upside.
But that resiliency hasn't been fully priced into the market, Bank of America argued in a new note on Monday.
As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports:
After recently eliminating its call for a recession in 2024, BofA's economics team expects consumer spending to rise 2.3% in 2023 (up from 2.1% previously) and 1.1% in 2024 (up from 0.1% previously).
This, BofA equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian argues, means Consumer Discretionary stocks should be priced differently.
"Our economists forecast a soft landing, but investors appear positioned for a [Great Financial Crisis]-style recession," Subramanian wrote in a new note on Monday. "Active funds’ relative weight in Consumer Discretionary is at all-time lows in our data history for both long-only funds and hedge funds."
In the note, Bank of America upgraded the consumer discretionary sector (XLY) to Overweight from Underweight. The call comes as some of the sector ETF's largest holdings including TJX Companies (TJX) are set to report earnings amid a week headlined by retail.
Home Depot posts slight earnings beat as same-store sales fall
Home Depot (HD) stock climbed roughly 2% higher in early trading on Tuesday after the home improvement giant posted a slight earnings beat as consumers spent less on big-ticket discretionary items such as appliances.
As Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma reports:
Two things are catching Wall Street's attention in the early going.
First, Home Depot's same-store sales fell 2% amid a pullback in shopper transactions. This is now the third straight quarter of declining same-store sales for the Georgia-based retailer.
And secondly, the retailer only reiterated its full-year guidance despite a second quarter beat. The company expects full-year sales to drop between 2% to 5% compared to fiscal 2022. Diluted earnings per share are expected to drop between 7% and 13% compared to last year.
"With continued pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories, Home Depot took the conservative approach [with guidance]," Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich wrote in a client note.
Stocks open lower despite strong retail sales
Stocks opened lower on Tuesday despite July retail sales data that came in stronger than expected as the US consumer remains resilient. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) both slipped about 0.4% at the open while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.3%.
July retail sales surprise to the upside
July retail sales surpassed Wall Street estimates in the latest sign that a resilient US consumer continues to surprise to the upside.
Retail sales rose 0.7% in July from the previous month, more than Wall Street's estimates for 0.4% growth. Sales excluding auto and gas increased by 1.0%, well above estimates for 0.3% compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, June sales were revised up to 0.3% from 0.2%.
The report, released by the Commerce Department, offers a snapshot of consumer spending at a time when economic data has been coming in stronger than expected and has economists pushing back or eliminating their recession calls. Spending in the Commerce Department's control group, which feeds directly into the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, increased 1.0% in July. Economists expected just a 0.5% rise.
D.R. Horton, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., Home Depot: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Tuesday:
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Shares rose 2% on Tuesday, as Warren Buffett revealed new positions in three US homebuilders on Monday, including D.R. Horton.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE), which supplies roughly 95% of the state’s residents with power, saw its shares fall 2% after relentless selling wiped more than $1 billion from the company’s value amid reports that downed power lines may have caused the wildfires.
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Home Depot stock fell 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday as the group posted a slight earnings beat on Tuesday but warned of further pressures on consumers.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Shares in the Chinese tech company fell 7% after it announced second quarter revenue rose 5.5% from a year ago. But investors have grown concerned due to the slump in China’s economy.
Futures sink as China woes weigh
US stock futures were lower early Tuesday as a run of downbeat economic data out of China weighed on markets overnight and ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street.
Near 8:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures were off by about 0.7% while S&P 500 futures dropped 0.6% and Nasdaq futures were down about 0.55%.
Overnight, policymakers in China cut the interest rate on so-called medium-term loans, or those offered for one year, by 0.15% as data on consumer spending showed slowing growth while unemployment rose. This data and the market reaction adds to what has been a rocky month for US investors so far during what is typically one of the weakest periods of the year for the stock market.