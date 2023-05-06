Stocks are set for more volatility as the 'unlucky 13' months of strong job growth complicates the Fed's mission to cool the economy

John Smith/VIEWpress/Getty Images

A blowout jobs report and could make the Fed's job of tamping down inflation harder.

Treasury yields jumped as expectations for central bank rate cuts somewhat softened.

But stocks are facing a more volatile path forward, Bespoke Investment Group said.

The world's largest economy has delivered another blowout jobs report, potentially injecting volatility into the stock market as the Federal Reserve's goal of pulling down inflation gets trickier.

The April US jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls grew by of 253,000 and a fall in the unemployment rate to 3.4%. Economists were widely expecting growth of 180,000 jobs and a 3.6% jobless rate.

"In its quest to bring down inflation, the Federal Reserve has been on a mission to crush employment," Bespoke Investment Group wrote Friday in a note titled "Unlucky Thirteen?".

"With this month's stronger-than-expected print, we have now seen a record 13 straight months where the headline change in nonfarm payrolls was better than expected."

And the run of robust growth gives "nightmares" to the Fed's rate-setting committee, it said. Blowout reports over the past year include the 311,000 jobs added in February that outstripped the 205,000 estimate, though it has since been downwardly revised to 248,000.

Wages are key to the Fed's inflation outlook, and April brought a 0.5% rise in average hourly pay – the biggest monthly increase in a year.

"The April jobs report painted a picture of a labor market that is still tight and seemingly resilient," Lydia Boussour, senior economist at EY-Parthenon, said in a note. That "complicates the Fed's job."

The April jobs data even stoked some anticipation the Fed will raise rates again in June to keep hammering down on inflation that's still above its 2% target.

The probability of a June hike rose to 8.5% on Friday in the fed funds futures market, popping up from 0% a day earlier. That's after the Federal Open Market Committee jacked up its benchmark rate at its 10th consecutive meeting, to 5%-5.25% on Wednesday.

Story continues

The jobs report also ignited a sell-off in US bonds as investors stepped back somewhat from the broad view that rate cuts may start as early as July. Treasury yields climbed in the sell-off, propelling the 2-year note yield up as much as 22 basis points to 3.947%.

Direction of travel

Stocks rallied Friday, but don't count on them to maintain momentum over the medium term, Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, told Insider.

"We're still looking at a much weaker economy going forward and banking problems are not going away," he said.

US lawmakers are still at a stalemate over raising the $31 trillion debt ceiling as a potential June 1 deadline approaches, further muddying the path for sustainable stock gains, he added.

"This is a market that's really going to struggle. The Fed knows the lag in monetary policy will eventually be felt," Moya said.

The Fed in the coming week will have a fresh read on inflation from the April report on the Consumer Price Index. March's reading was 5%.

"This week is a reminder that markets do not move in a straight line, and the underlying pessimism of institutional investors will continue to cause a zig-zag pattern for equities," wrote Mark Hackett, Nationwide's chief of investment research, in a note.

Boussour at EY-Parthenon said policymakers at the Fed will tread carefully as they need to assess "volatile" labor market and inflation data alongside the implications of ongoing tension in the banking system.

The Fed "will maintain a hawkish tilt," she wrote. "It's too early to assess the likelihood of an additional Fed rate hike in mid-June, but this latest jobs report will push the excessively data-dependent Fed towards further tightening – a mistake in our view."

A chart shows streaks of stronger-than-expected US jobs reports from 2000 to 2023. Bespoke Investment Group

Read the original article on Business Insider