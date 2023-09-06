Stocks slide as worries about inflation revive: Stock market news today
Stocks fell on Wall Street on Wednesday, on track for another losing day as lingering concerns about inflation spurred doubts the Federal Reserve will decide to cut interest rates any time soon.
In midday trading, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down about 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped around 0.7%, as losses deepened throughout the morning and early afternoon. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down more than 1%.
WTI crude oil (CL=F) is trading around its highest level since November, after touching $90 on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia stuck with output cuts. That reignited worries about "sticky" inflation and weighed on stocks, helping push all three major US gauges to close lower on Tuesday.
With the Fed's September 20 meeting on the horizon, investors are debating whether those price pressures will convince policymakers to keep rates higher for longer.
At the same time, downbeat data out of Europe and China are driving worries about crumbling demand, which could undermine the resilience that the US economy has shown so far. A surprisingly sharp fall in German industrial orders in July fueled speculation of a risk of stagflation.
Given that, eyes were on fresh PMI data on the US services sector in August, closely watched for signs of inflation. The ISM reading came in at 54.5, compared with 52.5 expected, for the eighth month of higher activity in a row.
Earlier, the US trade deficit widened less than expected in July, as exports rose 1.6% after three months of declines, official figures showed. Also on deck is the release of the latest Fed Beige Book.
August ISM PMI's show more evidence of resilience, economist says
The US services sector grew at a faster than expected pace in the month of August, per new data from the Institute for Supply Management.
The services PMI came in at 54.5%, above Wall Street estimates for 52.5 and the prior month's 52.7 reading. The uptick marked the eighth-straight month the services reading has come in above 50, which is considered a sign of economic expansion. It was also the highest reading since February.
"This series had been showing steady deceleration from the explosion of reopening activity in 2021 through the first half of 2023," Jefferies US economist Thomas Simons wrote in a note on Wednesday. "The index dipped below 50 in December 2022, and also recently got close to contraction territory at 50.3 in May. The improvement since May shows some encouraging signs of a bottom, and evidence of a resilient economy."
The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tracked lower after the announcement and is now down more than 1% on the day.
Roku shares see boost from guidance raise, cost-cutting efforts
Roku stock (ROKU) soared as much as 14% in early trading on Wednesday after the company revealed a slew of cost-cutting measures including layoffs in an effort to bring down operating expenses.
In a regulatory filing released Wednesday morning, Roku said it would be eliminating 10% of its workforce, or 300 jobs, in addition to slowing down its pace of hiring. This marks Roku's third round of layoffs in less than a year after it cut 200 jobs in March 2023 and another 200 in November 2022.
Excluding charges related to items such as severance and the removal of select content from its streaming platform, Roku now expects third-quarter net revenue in the range of $835 million to $875 million, with adjusted EBITDA in the range of negative $40 million to negative $20 million. This is ahead of its previous Q3 forecast for revenue of roughly $815 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $50 million.
Analysts weighed in on the surprise guidance raise, with JPMorgan reiterating its Overweight rating on the stock.
"We (& investors) initially thought Roku’s 3Q revenue guide was conservative, but a 7% increase (at the high-end) two months into the quarter was certainly not expected given the ongoing Hollywood strikes," JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter wrote in a note on Wednesday.
Stocks open lower
Stocks were in the red on Wednesday as oil prices hovered near highs not seen since November 2022.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) all slipped about 0.3% at the open. Meanwhile, WTI crude oil (CL=F) floated near $87 a barrel, its highest close since November 2022.
Roku, Photronics, Enbridge: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Enbridge (ENB): Shares in the Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge fell by as much as 7% after it agreed to buy three utilities from Dominion Energy Inc. in a $9.4 billion deal to create North America’s largest natural gas provider. Dominion's stock also fell.
Roku (ROKU): Roku’s shares surged by 12% after announcing it would be reducing 10% of its workforce in a restructuring aimed at trimming the streaming platform’s rising expenses.
Photronics (PLAB): The semiconductor equipment supplier Photronics' stock plummeted after it missed Wall Street’s targets for its fiscal third quarter.
GitLab (GTLB): The software development platform outperformed analyst estimates in its quarterly earnings, and its shares jumped more than 5% in the premarket trade.
Stock futures fall, setting up for another losing day
Wall Street stocks on Wednesday were poised to add to the previous session's losses, as downbeat German data and rising oil prices reignited concerns about persistent inflation.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped 0.13% or 46 points, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 0.19%. Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.28%.
