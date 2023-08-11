Stocks slip as fresh inflation data shows more pickup: Stock market news today
Stock futures traded lower Friday, as investors continued to weigh whether a rise in inflation measures or signs of disinflation in July's reports were more telling for the path of interest rates.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped below the flatline, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures dropped about 0.2%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures shed almost 0.5%. The gauges closed slightly higher after paring larger gains earlier in Thursday's session.
Fresh producer price data provided more insight into the inflation story and the prospects for a rate reprieve from the Federal Reserve. Producer prices rose 0.3% in July, the government said, more than expected. But overall levels of inflation remained significantly lower than recent peaks.
While Thursday's CPI reading showed inflation heated up again for the first time in 13 months, some see convincing signs that price pressures are easing — making it more likely the Federal Reserve won't hike interest rates at its next meeting.
But in an interview with Yahoo Finance, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said the Fed still has "more work to do" to cool price pressures. Those hawkish comments helped spark some doubt about the inflation data, broadly seen as positive.
Stocks slide as investors weigh inflation data
The major indexes fell slightly on Friday, as investors tried to anticipate how the latest wave of inflation data might influence the Fed’s approach to interest rate policy.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged lower by 0.43%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded down 0.17% or 60 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) decreased 0.75% heading into the end of the week.
UBS, Cano, and GM: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday:
UBS Group AG (UBSG.SW): The stock rose 4% on Friday after it was announced that the bank has decided to end an agreement with the Swiss government to cover losses it could incur from the rescue of Credit Suisse.
Cano Health, Inc. (CANO): Shares in the Miami-based healthcare provider fell 44% premarket after it announced a wave of changes during its second quarter report on Thursday, including laying off about 700 employees and exploring the potential sales of some or all of the company’s operations.
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR): Shares were up 25% premarket on Friday after it secured $215 million in an investment round, which includes Stellantis, Boeing, United Airlines, and ARK Investment Management LLC.
General Motors Company (GM): The carmaker's shares rose 1% premarket after self-driving taxi companies owned by GM were given authority to begin operations in San Francisco.
Stock futures broadly flat ahead of PPI release
The US stock gauges traded around the flatline before the bell on Friday, as investors continued to deliberate the implications of July's consumer inflation report and prepared for an update to the Producer Price Index.
Futures on Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.03%, or 11 points, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were down 0.07%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures wavered, last down 0.17%.
The PPI inflation report for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
