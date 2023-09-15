Stocks slump after strong China data, Arm rallies in day 2: Stock market news today
US stocks opened lower Friday as the major indexes failed early on to build on a Thursday rally.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slumped by 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost 0.3%.
The moves Friday came as China reported that its economy picked up steam last month, easing concerns about the world's second-largest economy. In the US, the United Auto Workers union officially launched a historic strike at select Big 3 automaker plants.
All eyes continued to be on British chipmaker Arm (ARM), which debuted on public markets on Thursday with a near-25% rise. Arm stock was up 5% in the early going on Friday.
The Wall Street benchmarks rallied on Thursday, after retail sales and wholesale price inflation for August came in hotter than expected. Those signs of resilience in the US consumer and of persistent price pressures make a case for more Fed rate hikes but also were signs that the Fed could be leading the US economy on the path to a soft landing.
A recent oil price rally has spurred the rises in inflation, with a significant effect on stocks. On Friday, WTI crude (CL=F) and Brent (BZ=F) futures took a slight break in the rally, dipping down from the 2023 highs hit on Thursday.
Americans are feeling better about inflation
Consumers inflation expectations are at their lowest level since the Fed started raising interest rates in 2021.
New data from the University of Michigan showed consumers expect prices to rise 3.1% over the next year, down from 3.5% last month, and the lowest reading since March 2021. Expectations for 5-10 year price increases fell to 2.7% in September, down from 3% the month prior.
The broad consumer sentiment index for September came in at a reading of 67.7, down from 69 last month, but up from 58.6 in July 2022.
"Throughout the survey, consumers have taken note of the stalling slowdown in inflation, but they do expect the slowdown to resume," Joanne Hsu, director of the survey of consumers for the University of Michigan, said in a statement.
Stocks open slightly lower as investors brace for Fed meeting
Wall Street rang in the day just under the flat line, as investors anticipate next week's Fed huddle where central bankers will share their latest thinking on interest rate policy.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged lower by 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) decreased 0.1% or 40 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost 0.3%
Ford, Adobe, Nikola: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday:
Ford Motor Company (F): Shares of the car maker fell 1% premarket on Friday after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said it will strike at Big Three automaker plants on Friday.
Adobe Inc. (ADBE): The software company saw its shares fall by 3%. Adobe reported third-quarter results that beat expectations and gave an outlook that analysts see as conservative. Net new annualized recurring revenue (ARR) for Adobe’s Digital Media business was singled out as a highlight.
Nikola Corporation (NKLA): Nikola’s shares surged by 16%. On Friday, the group announced an expansion of its dealer network into Canada.
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN): Shares rose 1% premarket on Friday. The British chipmaker Arm's debut on the public market was the largest IPO since Rivian.
Stock futures steady after strong China data
US stocks were mostly muted before Friday's open.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.1%, while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lost 0.1%.
The moves came as China reported strong economic data that eased some concerns about the world's second largest economy. In the US, the United Auto Workers union launched a strike at the Big 3 automakers, walking off at select strategic plants as they aim to gain leverage in contract talks.
