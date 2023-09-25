U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,358.00
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,213.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,855.50
    -14.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.10
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.24
    +0.21 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.60
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.92
    +0.72 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6270
    +0.2670 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,037.60
    -568.21 (-2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.43
    -11.62 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.12
    -45.79 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,678.62
    +276.21 (+0.85%)
     

Stocks struggle to shake off Fed rate worries: Stock market news today

1
Karen Friar
·Editor
·2 min read

Wall Street stocks struggled to advance on Monday, as the Federal Reserve's "higher for longer" interest rate strategy continued to pile on pressure as a US government shutdown loomed.

Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures traded around the flatline, after losing grip of earlier gains as 10-year Treasury yields (^TNX) jumped. Nasdaq 100 futures fell about 0.1%.

Oil prices have resumed their rally, and so the prospect of inflation staying high — and that has fired up debate about whether the Fed will find itself restricted from cutting rates in the near term. Investors are now getting ready for a fresh read on PCE inflation due out Friday for more insight.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

With less than a week left to avert a government shutdown, investors are starting to assess its potential impact on the economy, given there's little sign of progress on a budget agreement by lawmakers. A reading on second-quarter GDP is scheduled for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sunday's tentative deal to end the Hollywood writers' strike has lifted media stocks, with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares up 4% in premarket trading. But there's less optimism around the autoworkers' strike, after Ford (F) said despite progress in some areas, there are "significant gaps to close" before it can reach a new labor agreement with the UAW.

Elsewhere, signs of growing debt woes at Chinese property developers — Evergrande, in particular — rattled nerves about the impact on the world's second-biggest economy.

In individual stocks, Amazon has signed a deal to invest up to $4 billion in startup Anthropic, pulling in a crucial partner in its push to become a major player in AI.

Eyes are also on Booking Holdings (BKNG), whose brands include Booking.com and Priceline, after its proposed $1.7 billion buy of ETraveli was blocked by the EU antitrust regulator.

Live Updates
  • Karen Friar

    Stock futures point slightly lower

    The major US stock benchmarks were trading flat, but shaping up to begin the last week of a tough month in the red, as focus stays firmly on the Fed's hawkish outlook for interest rates.

    Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures were down 0.06%, or 15 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures slipped 0.05%. Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.08%.

