Stocks tilt higher with Goldman on deck, Tesla and Netflix ahead: Stock market news today

Stocks were searching for a foothold to extend their rally on Wednesday, as investors got ready for earnings from Goldman Sachs, with results from Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) due later.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.1%, or around 40 points, after notching seven days of gains in a row on Tuesday. S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were little changed, up less than 0.1%, while contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were up around 0.1%.

The second-quarter earnings season has got off to a solid start, with better-than-feared reports from Wall Street heavyweights helping lift the Dow to its seventh day of gains in a row on Tuesday. Eyes will be on Goldman Sachs (GS) results expected before the bell Wednesday, after CEO David Solomon earlier signaled the bank faced headwinds in the quarter.

After the bell, results are due from Netflix and Tesla — the first to report among the tech giants that have driven a recent stock rally. One question is whether the cooldown in inflation has had any impact on their margins, for EV maker Tesla in particular.

Shares in Carvana (CVNA) surged in pre-market trading after the company said it has signed a deal to reduce its debt by more than $1.2 billion. The used-car retailer reported a year-in-year fall in second-quarter sales, but topped estimates, in an earnings report issued earlier than planned.

The upbeat tone in earnings is lifting hopes that the US economy will avoid a recession, with optimism already growing after last week's reading showed inflation abating.

