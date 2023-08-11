U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.75
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,265.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,167.75
    -33.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,931.00
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.20
    +0.38 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.10
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.76
    -0.09 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2713
    +0.0034 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5900
    -0.0920 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,373.59
    -112.99 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    635.33
    -3.16 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.45
    -76.15 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,473.65
    +269.32 (+0.84%)
     

Stocks trade muted in wait for fresh inflation data: Stock market news today

1
Karen Friar
·Editor
·1 min read

Stock futures wavered around the flatline on Friday, as investors continued to weigh whether a rise in consumer inflation or signs of disinflation in July's report were more telling for the path of interest rates.

Trading was muted ahead of fresh producer price data, which could provide more insight into the inflation story and the prospects for a rate reprieve from the Federal Reserve.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were broadly unchanged, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures dropped about 0.1%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures shed almost 0.3%. The gauges closed slightly higher after paring larger gains earlier in the session.

While Thursday's CPI reading showed inflation heated up again for the first time in 13 months, some see convincing signs that price pressures are easing — making it more likely the Federal Reserve won't hike interest rates at its next meeting.

But in an interview with Yahoo Finance, San Francisco Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said the Fed still has “more work to do” to cool price pressures. Those hawkish comments helped spark some doubt about the inflation data, broadly seen as positive.

Live Updates
  • Karen Friar

    Stock futures broadly flat ahead of PPI release

    The US stock gauges traded around the flatline before the bell on Friday, as investors continued to deliberate the implications of July's consumer inflation report and prepared for an update to the producer price index.

    Futures on Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.03%, or 11 points, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were down 0.07%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures wavered, last down 0.17%.

    The PPI inflation report for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

More Yahoo Finance inflation coverage: