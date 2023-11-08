Will stocks trade on Veterans Day? Here's the status of financial markets on the holiday

Is the stock market open on Veterans Day?

This year, that comes as something of a trick question. The answer: Of course not. Veterans Day falls on Saturday, November 11. Stock markets are always closed.

Both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are open as usual on Friday, November 10. The bond market, too, will observe regular hours.

The last across-the-board holiday for stock and bond markets was Labor Day, on September 4. The next is Thanksgiving, on November 23.

Why does Veterans Day fall on a Saturday?

Veterans Day used to be called Armistice Day. It marked the end of hostilities in World War I in 1918. Decades later, “armistice” became “veterans” and the nation broadened the holiday to honor veterans of all American wars.

Because it honors a set date in history, Veterans Day always falls on November 11, no matter the day of the week, sometimes to the chagrin of those seeking three-day weekends.

This year, federal employees will observe the holiday on Friday, along with many companies and schools. Most banks will mark the holiday on Saturday.

And don’t expect mail delivery on Saturday.

