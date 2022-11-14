Stocks trending after hours: General Motors, Taiwan Semiconductors, thredUP and more

General Motors (GM): Shares of the automaker fell after Berkshire Hathaway’s 13F filing disclosed it decreased its stake in the company to 50 million shares. Warren Buffett’s firm also trimmed its stake in US Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon (BK).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM): The stock rose 6% in extended trading after Berkshire Hathaway revealed it has a $4.1 billion stake in the semiconductor company.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF): Shares jumped in after-hours trading after Berkshire disclosed a $12.79 million stake in the investment bank.

thredUP (TDUP): The online resale platform cut its fourth quarter and full-year revenue guidance. It now sees fourth-quarter sales of $62 million to $64 million, down from its prior range of $70 to $72 million. Revenue for the quarter was $67.9 million, up 7% from a year ago. thredUP CEO and co-founder James Reinhart wrote in the earnings release that he remains “confident” in the company’s ability to “make progress towards profitability.”

FedEx (FDX): The company is furloughing some of its workers in U.S. markets becoming the latest company to trim its workforce amid a slowdown in the economy. In an email to Reuters, FedEx said in a statement “​​The company will continue to evaluate the environment and bring back furloughed employees as business circumstances allow."

