Stocks trending after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more

Netflix (NFLX): Shares soared 10% after the company said it added 2.41 million subscribers during the third quarter, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates of 1 million. Netflix executives noting in the earnings release that “after a challenging first half, we believe we’re on a path to reaccelerate growth” and the key is “pleasing members.” Netflix noted the strong dollar as a headwind and estimates the greenback’s appreciation to negatively impact full year 2022 revenue by up to $1 billion. Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research Santosh Rao told Yahoo Finance that the strong subscriber growth numbers is evidence “everything is working” for Netflix and that the company is now launching the ad-supported tier from a “position of strength.”

United Airlines (UAL): Shares jumped 6% in extended trading after the carrier beat on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue reached $12.9 billion on adjusted earnings per share of $2.81. United was bullish on demand despite a slowing economy, saying it expects the “Covid recovery trend to overcome recessionary pressures.”

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG): Shares gained after the robotic surgery giant reported third-quarter revenue of $1.56 billion, up 11% from a year ago, on adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share. The company also announced it repurchased $1 billion of common stock in the third quarter of 2022.

J.B. Hunt (JBHT): The company beat earnings on both the top and bottom line during the third quarter, pushing shares higher in extended trading. Operating revenue totaled $3.84 billion, up 22% from a year ago, driven in mart by a 13% climb in truckload volume.

