Stocks tumble amid China rate cuts, Home Depot warning: Stock market news today

US stock futures tumbled before the open Tuesday as a retail-heavy earnings week began with caution and China painted a grim picture for the world's second-largest economy.

Futures on the the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were down 0.6%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost around the same amount. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) looked to shed around 0.5%.

The moves added pressure to a glum August for stocks after the indexes had a rebound day on Monday, with the Nasdaq rising over 1%.

Home Depot (HD) kicked off retail earnings week by beating estimates but warning of "continued pressure" on consumers, as the company said they are pulling back on home-renovation projects. Target (TGT) is up next on Wednesday, while Walmart (WMT) reports Thursday.

Retail sales numbers, which will provide another measure of the health of the US consumer, are also out Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, China reported a further decline in health for its economy. China's central bank unexpectedly cut a range of key interest rates in a bid to spur growth in its sputtering economy. Notably, it also suspended publication of its youth jobless data after months of spirals.