Stocks tumble at the open after jobs report blows past expectations: Stock market news today
Stocks on Wall Street sank at the open on Friday after the US jobs report blew by expectations, as investors considered the possibility that it could sway the Federal Reserve's thinking on whether to hold or hike interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was down 0.3%, or about 90 points, after the major indexes recovered ground on Thursday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped 0.5%.
The September jobs data did not show the signs of cooling in the labor market that were forecast. The US economy added 336,000 jobs in September, almost twice the number expected. That could give the Fed more evidence that the labor market remains strong, making the case for a more restrictive policy for longer.
Friday's data is the last key payrolls report before the central bank's next policy meeting.
Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards
The Fed is also watching the bond markets, as Fed official Mary Daly said Thursday that if long-term bond yields remain around current levels, then policymakers may not need to raise interest rates again. The blistering rally in yields continued Friday after the jobs print, with 10-year U.S. Treasury yields (^TNX) going back up past 4.8%.
The bond sell-off may well continue, given there's no clear catalyst to stem the bleeding, according to some analysts. It would take a washout in stocks or softening in the economy to prompt a retreat in yields, they believe.
Worries about growth have weighed on oil prices, which are set for their biggest weekly loss since March thanks to a clouded demand outlook. WTI crude oil futures (CL=F) turned higher after falling below $82 a barrel on Friday, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) rose to pass the key $84 level.
Tesla, Activision Blizzard, and Coca-Cola: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday:
Tesla (TSLA): Shares in Tesla fell over 2%. Tesla again cut prices of its Model 3 compact sedan and the Model Y SUV.
Activision Blizzard (ATVI): Activision’s shares rose almost 1% premarket. Reports said Microsoft is aiming to close its $69 billion deal for "Call of Duty" publisher Activision Blizzard on Oct. 13.
Coca-Cola (KO): Shares in Coca-Cola rose almost 1% premarket after the previous day's drop. The fizzy drinks company’s shares have taken a hit amid focus on the impact of weight-loss drugs.
Nestlé (NESN.SW): Nestlé shares fell 3% on Friday. The food and drink maker's shares were under pressure as investors weighed the potential impact of weight-loss drugs and how it could reduce spending on food.
The US labor market was so back in September
The US labor market added 336,000 jobs in September, nearly double the 170,000 expected by Wall Street economists and a sign the labor market's resilience may continue to push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated or even raise rates further.
The unemployment rate in September was unchanged at 3.8% as labor participation remained steady from the prior month. A rise in participation pushed unemployment higher in August.
Wage growth slowed modestly in September, with average hourly earnings rising 4.2% over the prior year, less than the 4.3% that was expected, which would've matched the increase seen in August.
In the initial aftermath of this report odds the Fed raises rates next month rose to about 29% from 20% as of Thursday. We'll keep a close eye on where these odds shake out over the coming weeks, and particularly ahead of inflation data due out next Thursday.
Stock futures rise with all eyes on US payrolls print
The major US stock indexes were poised to open higher on Friday, as investors waited for the release of the key US monthly jobs report that could set the tone for Federal Reserve policy.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were up 0.24%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.22%, or 74 points. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 stepped 0.28% higher.
