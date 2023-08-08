Stocks under pressure amid worries about US banks and China: Stock market news today
Stocks remained under pressure but somewhat recovered from steeper losses in afternoon trading on Tuesday after a warning about US bank health and surprisingly weak Chinese trade data sent shivers through markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped about 1%, or 360 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down almost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) sank around 1.5%.
Worries about US banks were revived after Moody's downgraded 10 small and midsize institutions, which came with a warning it could lower credit ratings for some of the nation's biggest lenders. It flagged risks in their commercial real estate portfolios, a reminder that stresses in the sector persist after the banking crisis earlier this year.
In Europe, bank stocks tumbled after the Italian government said it will put a 40% windfall tax on lenders' profits, raising fears that other countries could do the same.
Optimism about stocks also took a hit Tuesday when data showed a slump in Chinese imports and exports in July that was far worse than expected. Demand is weak, dimming the prospects for a rebound in the world's second-biggest economy.
Those discouraging economic signs come as investors wait for the release of the July inflation report on Thursday, looking for a steer on whether the Federal Reserve will put its interest rate hikes on pause again.
Meanwhile, another batch of earnings reports is rolling in and could shed more light on how corporate America is faring. Results from UPS (UPS), Eli Lilly (LLY), Restaurant Brands (QSR), and Fox Corp (FOXA) are among the highlights.
Paramount CEO 'committed' to ending strikes
Paramount (PARA) CEO Bob Bakish weighed in on the ongoing double strike in Hollywood, stressing the "critical" importance of the content pipeline while also noting the significance of protecting the audience experience.
Last month, actors joined writers on the picket line for the first time since 1960.
"We're saddened that as an industry, we couldn't come to an agreement that would have prevented this. Our partnership with the creative community is critical to the health of our industry, so we remain hopeful for a timely resolution, and we are committed to finding a path forward," the executive said during the company's second quarter earnings call on Monday.
"At the same time, we have a responsibility to minimize disruptions to our audiences and other constituents. To that end, we've adjusted our CBS fall slate by leaning into the full power of Paramount's content capabilities," he continued.
Paramount announced last month that CBS will air "Yellowstone" reruns to help fill in the fall TV schedule, which will heavily rely on unscripted reality TV and game shows. Sports will also be critical to CBS's lineup.
Other new additions will include the Paramount+ series "SEAL Team," in addition to the sitcom "Ghosts," which was adapted to American television for CBS from the British series of the same name.
"The slate illustrates the strength of our global multi-platform asset base and strategy and it's one of the ways we're staying nimble," Bakish said.
The slump comes after Moody's downgraded 10 regional banks as investors question the health of the banking system.
Banks slump after Moody's downgrade
Big banks including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Bank of America (BAC) fell in early trading on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded a slew of regional US banks, including M&T Bank (MTB), Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP), and BOK Financial Corp (BOKF), which also saw shares drop on the news.
JPMorgan slid about 2% while Citigroup and Bank of America both fell roughly 3%.
"Many banks' second-quarter results showed growing profitability pressures that will reduce their ability to generate internal capital," Moody's wrote in a note, warning it could lower the credit ratings for some of the nation's biggest lenders like Bank of New York Mellon (BK), US Bancorp, State Street (STT), and Truist Financial (TFC).
UPS, AMC, and Eli Lilly: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Tuesday:
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Shares in the shipping company fell 4% after it cut its revenue and margin forecasts for 2023, as e-commerce demand falls and in anticipation of a hit to volumes from a new labor contract.
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Eli Lilly’s share price rose 8%. The pharma beat Wall Street estimates for second quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast amid strong demand for its Mounjaro diabetes drug.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS): Shares surged by 16% after upgraded revenue guidance. The company said it will launch its weight-loss management business by the end of the year.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Shares in the movie theater chain rose 3% after it said box-office hits such as "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" had helped it beat second quarter revenue estimates.
Stock futures fall amid China trade slump, bank concerns
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.39%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were down 0.44%, or 155 points, on Tuesday morning. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.39%.
On Monday, all three stock benchmarks rebounded from a string of losses. But a warning from Moody's about US banks and weaker-than-expected trade data from the world's second-biggest economy have sent investors searching for cover.