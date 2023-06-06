Stocks waver, oil loses more ground: Stock market news today

US stocks wavered Tuesday during midday trading. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.11%, the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.23%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dipped 0.13% around 11:30 a.m. ET.

In the commodity market, wheat prices soared as much as 1% after Ukraine said Russian forces had blown up a giant dam in the country’s south, posing supply concerns for the Black Sea grain trade.

Meanwhile, oil continued to fall as optimism over Saudi Arabia's plans for an extra million-barrel daily cut in crude output faded. WTI crude futures dropped nearly to $72.04 a barrel, while Brent futures fell slightly to $76.45 a barrel.

Treasury yields fell after the US government on Monday started to issue a wave of Treasury bills to rebuild its cash pile, which had been nearly drained over the last few months. The issuance of the new bills could impact liquidity in financial markets and could have an adverse effect, according to investors and analysts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 3.7%. The two-year note yield edged up to 4.5%, while the 30-year bond traded down to 3.8%. Meanwhile, the dollar index strengthened.

Members of the media inspect the new Apple Vision Pro headset during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In other news, investors are still digesting events at Apple’s (AAPL) Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday. The tech giant introduced its most ambitious hardware lineup in years, including a highly anticipated mixed reality headset, Apple Vision Pro.

Apple shares ticked down slightly to $178.76 Tuesday, after losing hold of a record intraday high of around $185 a share on Monday to end lower.

Sentiment elsewhere in tech remained upbeat, with shares of Unity Software Inc. (U) fell more than 4% following a shoutout during the Apple event. GitLab Inc. (GTLB) shares surged 30% after the software company posted an earnings beat in its first quarter while providing positive guidance.

Meanwhile, Coinbase (COIN) stock sank nearly 20% at the market open on Tuesday after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued the crypto exchange, alleging that it acted as an unregistered exchange and broker.

The news came a day after the SEC filed a separate lawsuit against Binance alleging violations of securities law, sending Bitcoin (BTC-USD) below $26,000, its lowest point in weeks.

Elsewhere, Australia's central bank hiked its key interest rate by 25 basis points for the second time in a row. The Australian dollar jumped 0.68% after the surprise move.

