U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.43
    -5.36 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,361.78
    -38.06 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,228.50
    -37.39 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.17
    -0.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.58
    -0.63 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2800
    -0.0050 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6280
    -0.2570 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,541.38
    -313.52 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.78
    +22.19 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.47
    -39.54 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Stockton Terminal and Eastern Railroad Honors Shipping Safety with Community Donation to Stockton Firefighters

·2 min read

OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award presented to local rail shipper with spotless rail safety record

STOCKTON, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockton Terminal and Eastern Railroad (STE), a managed affiliate of OmniTRAX, the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, presented a community donation to the Stockton Fire Foundation at a ceremony honoring Stockton's recipient of the inaugural OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award. The OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award recognizes companies that model exemplary shipping safety by shipping or receiving loaded cars with no accidental releases during the previous year.

OmniTRAX honors 2020 Safe Shipper award-winner Pacific Nortwest Oil with a donation to Stockton firefighters. Ceremony participants pictured left to right. Back Row: Lance Coleman and Kevin Remyns, Pacific Northwest Oil Front Row: Kelli Dunn, OmniTRAX, Ricky Hegeduis, OmniTRAX, Fire Chief James Klein, Michael Walsh, OmniTRAX
OmniTRAX honors 2020 Safe Shipper award-winner Pacific Nortwest Oil with a donation to Stockton firefighters. Ceremony participants pictured left to right. Back Row: Lance Coleman and Kevin Remyns, Pacific Northwest Oil Front Row: Kelli Dunn, OmniTRAX, Ricky Hegeduis, OmniTRAX, Fire Chief James Klein, Michael Walsh, OmniTRAX

"We are proud to recognize shipping safety by contributing to the Stockton firefighters that keep our community safe each day," said OmniTRAX Senior Vice President of Operations John Bradley. "We are pleased to recognize a thoughtful STE shipping partner that achieved a spotless shipping safety record."

The 2020 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award recipient for the STE is Pacific Northwest Oil. A $1,000 contribution was made in the award winner's name.

"Community safety is a collective effort, and we are thankful for community partners like STE and OmniTRAX that provide critical resources to help us keep our community safe," said Fire Marshall Chief James Klein.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.
As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group
Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stockton-terminal-and-eastern-railroad-honors-shipping-safety-with-community-donation-to-stockton-firefighters-301366036.html

SOURCE OmniTRAX

Recommended Stories

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Scam Callers Still Dialing for Dollars

    A new technology designed to stem robocallers might not do much to cut down on volume.

  • How To Capitalize On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of the world’s hottest oil plays, and one small company is poised for major upside in the months to come

  • Yandex Buys Uber Out of Food-Delivery, Self-Driving Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Yandex NV is buying out Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares in its food tech, delivery and self-driving businesses and has an option to purchase the remainder of their joint venture in a deal that could reach $3 billion. The Russian internet giant will get 100% of Yandex.Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery, as well as a self-driving venture that operates cars and drones in a $1 billion cash deal, according to a statement Tuesday. It will also receive a call option to acquire Uber’s

  • Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended August 1, 2020.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz funds free online educational platform for small businesses

    'If COVID had struck us back then, I thought to myself, there would be no Starbucks today,' Schultz wrote in a letter on Tuesday announcing the BackTo.Biz online learning platform.

  • FTC to investigate retail gas market for ‘collusive’ schemes to raise prices

    Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan said in a letter to Brian Deese, director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, that lax oversight of mergers in the oil and gas industry may have created "conditions ripe for price coordination and other collusive practices."

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • Organizations Take the Long View on Labor Shortage

    Virtual job fairs, partnerships with schools and full benefit packages are some of the means companies are using to entice workers.

  • When Americans retreated from cities to the suburbs, low-skilled workers left behind paid the price

    Researchers tracked population movements and consumer spending, and found one ‘hopeful implication.’

  • CH Robinson Announces Drayage Congestion Surcharges

    Freight broker C.H. Robinson said it would begin levying drayage surcharges in September due to worsening congestion at U.S. ports. "As you are aware, the past year has brought about unprecedented challenges for the transportation industry. Recently, it has reached a breaking point," a Thursday client advisory read." As a result, international drayage carriers servicing several ports/ramps through the U.S. have implemented congestion/peak season surcharges." Beginning Wednesday, a surcharge of $

  • B&G Foods To Sell Portland Manufacturing Facility For Undisclosed Sum

    B&G Foods Inc (NYSE: BGS) has signed an agreement to sell its Portland, Maine manufacturing facility and 13.5-acre waterfront property to the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences for an undisclosed sum. The company plans to move manufacturing operations of B&M, Underwood, and other brands to third-party co-manufacturing facilities and existing B&G Foods manufacturing facilities. It expects to complete the transition during the Q4 of 2021 or Q1 of 2022. The move is a part of B&G’s

  • Why WeWork and Theranos have ‘so many similarities’

    Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of ‘The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion’ Maureen Farrell joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the similarities and differences in the leadership cultures found in WeWork and Theranos.