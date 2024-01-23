Stolen skis returned; suspect in custody

Jan. 23—TRAVERSE CITY — A pair of stolen skis found their way back to their rightful owner, and a suspected thief is in custody.

On Saturday afternoon, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office deputies reported being called to an East Bay Township business for a "suspicious situation."

Employees told deputies that they thought a man who was at the business had a pair of stolen skis with him.

Earlier that day, a young man had called the business and said his skis had been stolen from Mount Holiday and asked them to keep an eye out for them.

Lt. Roy Raska said the description the 18-year-old gave was "very specific."

After they received that call, employees said, a man came in with skis that matched that description and asked them for help adjusting the skis to fit him.

Once sheriff's office deputies arrived at the business, they identified the man as a 19-year-old from East Bay Township who already had a larceny-related felony warrant out for his arrest.

At that point, the deputies took the 19-year-old into custody on that warrant as well as on suspicion of possessing the stolen skis.

He has not yet been arraigned, and the investigation remains open with the sheriff's office.