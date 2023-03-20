U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call For the First-Quarter 2023 Results

Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited
·1 min read
Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited
Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited

LONDON, March 20, 2023 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video presentation and conference call to discuss the Company’s unaudited results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 15:00 CET (09:00 EST, 14:00 GMT)

The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:

-           Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
-           Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast may access it through the link  here.

The presentation will be published on our website:
https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


