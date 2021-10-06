U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.00
    -21.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,069.00
    -114.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,567.25
    -88.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.40
    -14.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.32
    +0.39 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.10
    -6.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7120
    +0.2400 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,625.57
    +2,242.20 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,268.07
    +50.70 (+4.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stolt-Nielsen Limited
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. The Company reported a third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of $33.5 million, with revenue of $580.9 million, compared with a net profit attributable to shareholders of $7.8 million, with revenue of $526.9 million, in the second quarter of 2021. The net profit attributable to shareholders for the first nine months was $43.8 million, with revenue of $1,588.0 million, compared with a net profit from continuing operations of $23.5 million, with revenue of $1,474.5 million, in the first nine months of 2020.

Highlights for the third quarter, compared with the second quarter of 2021, were:

  • Stolt Tankers reported operating profit of $24.1 million, up from $12.6 million, reflecting improved trading results, lower owning expenses and a gain on the sale of a ship.

  • The Stolt Tankers Joint Service (STJS) Sailed-in Time-Charter Index improved slightly from 0.51 to 0.53. The STJS sailed-in revenue for the quarter was $18,795 per operating day basis an average size per ship of 32,020 deadweight tonnes (DWT).

  • Stolthaven Terminals reported operating profit of $19.8 million, up from $18.3 million, driven by improved utilisation at several owned terminals, partly offset by lower equity income at joint ventures.

  • Stolt Tank Containers reported operating profit of $24.7 million, up from $12.5 million, reflecting higher transportation and demurrage revenue.

  • Stolt Sea Farm reported an operating profit before fair value adjustment of biomass of
    $3.5 million compared with an operating loss of $1.4 million, reflecting a strong improvement in sales prices for both turbot and sole.

  • Corporate and Other reported an operating loss of $2.2 million compared with a loss of $0.9 million as a result of higher accruals towards profit sharing and long-term incentives.

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, commented: “The improvement in the third quarter was primarily a result of very strong performances and market conditions at Stolt Tank Containers and Stolt Sea Farm. At Stolt Tankers we saw a recovery in contract nominations following the second-quarter negative impact of the Houston freeze in February. As a result of the higher contract volume carried, we were less reliant on the low paying spot market, which has not yet shown any sign of recovery. At Stolthaven Terminals we continued to see an increase in utilisation and throughput volumes, driving improvements in revenue. Stolt Tank Containers’ markets continue to show strength with rising freight rates and higher demurrage revenue compensating for the rising costs. At Stolt Sea Farm the strong demand for both turbot and sole led to increased sales volume and solid increases in prices during the traditionally strong summer season.

“I am positive about the overall market outlook for all our businesses. Stolt Tankers further consolidated by adding an additional six ships to its fleet through the pool participation by Tufton Oceanic. As mentioned before, the supply side in the chemical parcel tanker segment looks very favourable and it is just a matter of time before we will see a further strengthening of the market. At Stolthaven Terminals utilisation has continued to improve steadily over recent months, and with such high utilisation it is expected that rates will follow. As we enter the fourth quarter, the storage market conditions, particularly in Houston, New Orleans, Singapore and Santos are looking favourable. I expect the market for Stolt Tank Containers will continue to be strong in the quarters to come. Even though we are operating under very challenging circumstances due to tight ocean liner capacity, a shortage of truck drivers and port congestion, we are able to pass on the additional costs and improve margin per shipment. At Stolt Sea Farm, the new Cervo and Tocha farms are both performing beyond our expectations. Biomass growth is stronger than we first anticipated, and with our growing sales team we are now working to expand the geographic scope of our customer base. Tocha had its first harvest in August, four months ahead of schedule. Sole production capacity is now in excess of 1,500 tonnes per year, up from 700 tonnes prior to the commissioning of the two new farms.

“Momentum at Avenir LNG has accelerated with the commissioning of the Sardinia terminal and multiple ship deliveries throughout the second half of 2021. The first two vessels are already employed under solid charter arrangements with Petronas and New Fortress Energy. The third ship, Avenir Aspiration, due for delivery this week, will enter into service to supply our HIGAS terminal in Sardinia, which began commercial operations in August. The Avenir Aspiration plays a critical role in realising Avenir's strategy of becoming the leading small scale LNG supplier to our customers in Sardinia and throughout the Mediterranean region. Looking forward, Avenir is close to finalising significant opportunities for each of the last three vessels, which will service growing small-scale LNG and bunkering demand in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas respectively.

“In an effort to accelerate the roll-out of vaccines, Stolt Tankers continued its own vaccination programme for crew members. To date we have vaccinated over 2,000 of our seafarers.”


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • Palantir stock rallies more than 10% on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged more than 10% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”

  • Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo Stocks Jumped Today

    As progress toward legalization continues in the U.S. market, one popular Canadian cannabis company had some better financial news last week.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • Bitcoin Is Back Over $50,000. Cryptos Continue to Climb a Wall of Worry.

    It’s a sign that cryptocurrencies are defying the mounting pressures in other financial markets, while regulatory risks on crypto also intensify. The crypto comeback has defied a bout of weakness in global equity and bond markets.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Look For This Market Rally Signal; Google, Microsoft, Datadog Lead 9 Stocks To Watch

    Stocks rebounded Tuesday, but will the rally attempt follow through? Google, Datadog are stocks to watch. Palantir soared an Army contract.